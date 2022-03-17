Chelsea beat Manchester City in last season's Champions League final in Porto and the pair could be drawn together in the quarter-finals

The draws for the quarter-finals for the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League will all take place on Friday, 18 March with plenty of British teams still involved.

There are no seedings or country protection so two of the three English clubs still in the Champions League - Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City - could face each other.

Rangers and West Ham are in the Europa League last eight, with Leicester City the only British representatives left in the Europa Conference League.

The draws will all take place at Uefa's House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

When is the Champions League draw and what teams are left in?

The Champions League quarter-final draw will be at 11:00 GMT, before the semi-final draw and a final 'draw' to see which is the 'home side' for administrative reasons.

Manchester United lost to Atletico Madrid in the last 16, but the top three in the Premier League are still in the tournament, along with three sides from Spain, one from Germany and one from Portugal.

Champions League quarter-finalists: Atletico Madrid (Spain), Bayern Munich (Germany), Benfica (Portugal), Chelsea (England), Liverpool (England), Manchester City (England), Real Madrid (Spain), Villarreal (Spain).

The first team drawn in each fixture play their home match first with the first legs on 5 and 6 April before the second legs on 12 and 13 April.

The semi-finals will have the first legs on 26 and 27 April and the second legs on 3 and 4 May.

The Stade de France in Paris will host the final on Saturday, 28 May after it was moved from St Petersburg after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

When is the Europa League draw and what teams are left in it?

Rangers moved into the quarter-finals thanks to a 4-2 aggregate win over Red Star Belgrade of Serbia, winning 3-0 at Ibrox and then losing the away leg 2-1 on Thursday.

West Ham joined Rangers in the draw with a 2-1 aggregate victory over Sevilla with Ukrainian Andriy Yarmolenko grabbing the winning goal in extra time.

West Ham have reached the quarter-finals of a European competition for the first time since 1981

Just like above, the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final draw will all take place on Friday from 12:30 GMT, after the Champions League draws have been concluded.

Again, there are no seedings and no country restrictions. The two-legged quarter-finals will take place on 7 and 14 April, the semi-finals are on 28 April and 5 May with the final in Sevilla's Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Wednesday, 18 May.

Europa League quarter-finalists: Atalanta (Italy), Barcelona (Spain), Braga (Portugal), Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), Lyon (France), Rangers (Scotland), RB Leipzig (Germany), West Ham (England).

When is the Europa Conference League draw and what teams are left in it?

Leicester City are the only British representative left in this competition after they held on to a 3-2 aggregate victory to see off Rennes in the last 16, despite losing the second leg 2-1 in France on Thursday.

Wesley Fofana scored the decisive goal for Leicester in his first game back after seven months out because of a broken leg

Like the two above competitions, it is a free draw so anyone could play anyone. The draw will take place after the Europa League draw from 14:00 GMT.

The quarter-finals will see the first legs played on Thursday 7 April, with the second legs a week later.

The two-legged semi-finals are on 28 April and 5 May with the final in Tirana, Albania on Wednesday, 25 May.

Europa Conference League quarter-finalists: Bodo Glimt (Norway), Feyenoord (Netherlands), Leicester City (England), Marseille (France), PAOK Salonika (Greece), PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), Roma (Italy), Slavia Prague (Czech Republic).