Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Ryan Hardie's goal sealed Argyle's 1-0 win over Portsmouth on Tuesday

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher says Ryan Hardie's goalscoring form could be down to him getting a better night's sleep.

The 27-year-old Scot has found the net 18 times so far this campaign, having scored just six goals last season.

Hardie became a father for the first time in August 2020, and Schumacher says settled nights might be behind his improved goal return.

"He's probably getting more sleep," Schumacher said.

"It's true," said the former midfielder, who had playing spells at Bradford, Crewe, Bury and Fleetwood.

"I remember in my career when we had our kids, the year that we had Claudia I was terrible and the year we had Vincent I was pretty bang average as well.

"I'm speaking from experience. I don't know if that's the case with Ryan, I don't know the sleeping arrangements with his wife or whatever. But sometimes it happens like that, and people who are fans don't understand that.

"This year the baby's a bit older, he's walking around, he's causing carnage in the players' lounge so Ryan's on form, thankfully for us, and scoring the goals that are keeping us in the play-off mix."

Alongside more restful nights Schumacher says Hardie's confidence is a big factor.

Having missed a penalty which would have seen the Pilgrims likely take European champions Chelsea to a penalty shootout in the FA Cup last month, Hardie came back with a hat-trick in the 4-1 win at Crewe four days later.

"Confidence plays a part, and when you're tired, not performing well and you don't get the goals that you feel you should get, then you probably start thinking about it," added the Argyle boss.

"Ryan is a big confidence player, he's got the most self-confidence as a player that I've seen for a long time and this year he backs himself every week to score.

"He gets chances every week, so hopefully he keeps taking them."