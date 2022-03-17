Marc Guehi: England call up Crystal Palace defender for friendlies

England have called up uncapped Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi for the friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast this month.

Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher, Arsenal defender Ben White and Burnely goalkeeper Nick Pope have been recalled by manager Gareth Southgate.

Defender Kyle Walker and striker Marcus Rashford have been left out.

England face Switzerland on 26 March and Ivory Coast on 29 March, both at Wembley.

England's match against Ivory Coast will be the first between the countries at senior level and the first time Southgate's side have faced non-European opposition since November 2018.

England will play four Nations League games in June, with trips to Hungary and Germany followed by a repeat of the Euro 2020 final at home to Italy and a home game against Hungary.

Goalkeepers: Nick Pope, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Coady, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Ben White.

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse.

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Raheem Sterling.

  • Comment posted by MountainAsh, today at 14:09

    Maguire? MAGUIRE?? Is Southgate blind or what.

    • Reply posted by BarmbyArmy, today at 14:23

      BarmbyArmy replied:
      Let’s be fair he has been good for England, he has also dropped Rashford and Sancho so not the usual united players no matter what in there

  • Comment posted by One of Millions, today at 14:17

    As a disillusioned Man Utd fan after seeing horrendous displays by team throughout the season no Utd players deserve to be in the squad.
    What is particularly galling is that Maguire and Shaw who have been selected are among the worst culprits.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 14:29

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Didn't Shaw score in the Euros final? Didn't Maguire lead the line for the whole tournament?

      International form is more important to Southgate. Why are people surprised by this?

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 14:15

    Maguire and Shaw yeah right

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:17

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      No joke. Southgate has not seen United play this season

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:12

    So no Kyle Walker who has been great this season. But Luke Shaw is selecting when he has been shocking

    • Reply posted by strider, today at 14:30

      strider replied:
      It might be about who wants to play for England and who thinks it will spoil their club career.

  • Comment posted by bigIsland, today at 14:09

    Congratulations Guehi. Fair selection by Southgate.
    I thought young Mitchell might get nod at left back but obviously gaffer is sticking with Mings for time being.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:15

    Right guys. Now what has Harry Maguire got on Gareth Southgate as i would love to know

    • Reply posted by Depeche1966, today at 14:28

      Depeche1966 replied:
      Harry has his Albanian paymasters to keep happy, so Gareth happy to pick him !!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:14

    Good to see no Rashford in the squad who has forgotten how to play football and Jadon Sancho who has only played well in about three games all season. Well played Gareth

    • Reply posted by Un1ted, today at 14:19

      Un1ted replied:
      agree with the no rashford but sancho has been one of are best players since actually given game since Ragnick arrived. Wouldve been nice to see him build on his form but apart from that and maguire, im happy

  • Comment posted by Olivia, today at 14:33

    Bitter sweet, this. Clubs battling for top four don’t want players risking injury while on international duty.

    I’m a United fan, so unaffected by this 😂

  • Comment posted by eagles2008, today at 14:18

    Guehi has been unbelievable this season for us. Great decision by Southgate to recognise him.

  • Comment posted by Bishop, today at 14:17

    Very happy for Ben White. He has been immense for the gunners

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 14:13

    Whichever way you look at it we have an unbelievably good pool of players to choose from. Come on boys 🦁 🦁🦁

  • Comment posted by JAC 74, today at 14:31

    As a Man U fan I cannot fathom how Maguire gets near an england squad he is dreadful every game. He has no pace, cant read the game has no awareness of whats going on round about him gets constantly caught in possession. Just a terrible footballer and a even worse captain.

  • Comment posted by nozin around, today at 14:16

    Maguire, Shaw and Stones.

    No words are needed to describe the former, but the others don't even play regular club football.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 14:30

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      But they do player regular international football for the manager calling them up, which is what matters.

  • Comment posted by Jay, today at 14:30

    Good to see Gallagher, Smith Rowe & Abraham in the squad ⭐⭐⭐

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 14:27

    Why are people surprised by Maguire? His international form is very good. Do people really expect Southgate to drop one of his best centre-backs for someone who's never played for England?

    • Reply posted by whatwentdown, today at 14:35

      whatwentdown replied:
      Exactly. There needs to be some sort of continuity, you can't change half your squad everytime they meet based on form especially core players, you'd never develop a pattern of play or a team bond. No other international team does that either. There are players who have performed well for Southgate like Pickford and Maguire who he's going to keep in while they keep performing for England.

  • Comment posted by PaperBrick, today at 14:21

    We're just double checking this squad.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:27

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Triple check it just to make sure

  • Comment posted by TheHappyCanary, today at 14:20

    Maguire is the Utd captain, never dropped, and consistently plays for England. Everyone loves to laugh at him but he clearly has something about him that top managers see.

    Great to see some younger names picked on form as well! Shame Bowen hasn't got a look in but I'm sure his time will come. Either way, looks a very strong squad...

    • Reply posted by Fast Eddie , today at 14:23

      Fast Eddie replied:
      Bowen injured. Not overlooked.

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 14:19

    Harry Maguire !!!!!!!!!!!!!!
    do you get the feeling Southgate doesnt watch much football

    • Reply posted by Irish Setter vs Third Dragoon Guards, today at 14:31

      Irish Setter vs Third Dragoon Guards replied:
      You'll get the same argument that is used a la Pickford, I guess, 'Never let England down.'

  • Comment posted by link2metroid, today at 14:34

    What's Harry Maguire doing in the squad? He's brutal!

  • Comment posted by mr bingo, today at 14:31

    starting to lose the room is gareth.. harry maguire??? smith rowe hardly played.. thought it was form based gareth??

