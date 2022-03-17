Marc Guehi: England call up Crystal Palace defender for friendlies
England have called up uncapped Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi for the friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast this month.
Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher, Arsenal defender Ben White and Burnely goalkeeper Nick Pope have been recalled by manager Gareth Southgate.
Defender Kyle Walker and striker Marcus Rashford have been left out.
England face Switzerland on 26 March and Ivory Coast on 29 March, both at Wembley.
England's match against Ivory Coast will be the first between the countries at senior level and the first time Southgate's side have faced non-European opposition since November 2018.
England will play four Nations League games in June, with trips to Hungary and Germany followed by a repeat of the Euro 2020 final at home to Italy and a home game against Hungary.
Goalkeepers: Nick Pope, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale.
Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Coady, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Ben White.
Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse.
Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Raheem Sterling.
