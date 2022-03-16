Gary Naysmith: Edinburgh City boss sacked after year in charge
Gary Naysmith has been sacked by Edinburgh City after a year in charge despite having the club on course for the Scottish League 2 play-offs.
City are four games unbeaten in fourth - three points clear of Stenhousemuir - having won 12 of 29 matches.
Former Scotland defender and Queen of the South boss Naysmith was appointed on a three-year deal last March.
City, who finished runners-up in the last two seasons, thanked Naysmith for his "commitment to the club".