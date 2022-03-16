Last updated on .From the section Scottish

The Scottish FA are facing a £1.5m loss if war-torn Ukraine are unable to fulfil the World Cup play-off against Scotland at Hampden. (Daily Mail, print edition)

The Sydney Super Cup - where Celtic and Rangers are due to meet in a friendly in November - is in "serious doubt" according to a report. (Daily Record) external-link

Dinamo Kyiv players have returned to training in a bid to be fit for Ukraine's World Cup play-off against Scotland, which has been moved from March to June. (Sun) external-link

David Marshall looks set to withdraw from the Scotland squad for next week's friendly with Poland after being forced off with a hamstring injury in QPR's defeat at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, where clubmate Lee Wallace had to fill in as goalkeeper for the final few minutes. (Sun) external-link

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has urged his side to finish off Red Star Belgrade on Thursday and add a Europa League quarter-final to their April schedule which already includes three Old Firm derbies. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon says he has nothing to prove to anybody in Scotland as he makes a fresh start at Omonia Nicosia, and revealed Peter Lawwell encouraged him to take the job in Cyprus with the pair remaining close after working together at Parkhead. (Sun) external-link

James McPake says his sacking by Dundee left him "embarrassed" and he didn't want to leave the house for a fortnight until words of encouragement from Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes. (Courier) external-link

Scottish coach Mark Fotheringham says German legend Jurgen Klinsmann and Celtic captain Callum McGregor have been in touch to offer congratulations after he was appointed assistant manager at Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin. (Sun) external-link