Robert Lewandowski scored twice in Poland's 2-2 draw at Hampden in 2015

International friendly: Scotland v Poland Venue: Hampden Park Date: Thursday, 24 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW, live text commentary on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW, highlights on BBC Scotland from 22:30

Poland say they will make a late call on whether or not captain Robert Lewandowski will feature in Thursday's friendly with Scotland at Hampden Park.

The Poles are preparing for a World Cup play-off final against Sweden or Czech Republic next Tuesday.

Bayern Munich star Lewandowski, 33, is his country's record scorer with 74 goals in 128 appearances.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson and striker Lyndon Dykes miss out due to Covid and injury, respectively.

Aaron Hickey - one of five potential Scotland debutants - also missed training on Wednesday with illness.

Fellow defender Craig Halkett, forward Ross Stewart and goalkeepers Zander Clark and Liam Kelly could win first caps, with up to six substitutes permitted.

Czeslaw Michniewicz takes charge of Poland for the first time and the new manager was asked if fans would see Lewandowski, who scored twice on his previous visit to Hampden in 2015.

"We do consider the fans wishes and they will see Robert Lewandowski," said Michniewicz. "But will they see him on the pitch or on the bench? That's a different story.

"We're going to decide that tomorrow but the fans will definitely see Lewandowski tomorrow, so they can say the money they've paid out on tickets was money well spent. I know they're a bit tight-fisted in Scotland."

Over 35,000 tickets for the game in Glasgow have already been bought with £10 from each sale going to support Unicef's efforts in Ukraine.

Scotland had been due to play Ukraine this week, but the World Cup play-off semi-final has been postponed until June. Poland got a bye to their final after Russia were thrown out of the qualifiers.

'Hard work pays for different class Lewandowski'

If Lewandowski is risked, Scotland must be wary of a "phenomenal" talent, warns Scott McTominay.

The Manchester United midfielder likened the Bayern Munich striker to his Old Trafford team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, saying: "He's absolutely different class the way he's looked after his body over the years.

"He's obviously a phenomenal football player and he's somebody who's not shy to get himself in the box and score goals.

"If he plays, we have to be aware of him. He's had an amazing career and he's still going.

"Similar to Cristiano, every footballer in the world can look at the way he's looked after himself. You get out of it what you put in. Hard work always pays off for these top players."

'Really important preparation for Poland'

Poland full-back Matty Cash is hoping to go up against "top player" and Aston Villa team-mate John McGinn.

"It's a really important game for us," he said. "We have a massive game next week and we have to prepare properly for the final and go into it strongly.

"I've watched many Scotland games and play with John and I know it's going to be a really good battle for us. It will be what we need."

What do we know about Poland?

Poland, who played at the 2018 World Cup having missed out on the previous two tournaments, are ranked 28th in the world - 12 places above Scotland.

They reached the play-offs after finishing six points behind England in a qualifying group that also featured Albania, Hungary, San Marino and Andorra.

While they are heavily reliant on Lewandowski for goals, Marseille forward Arkadiusz Milik has scored 16 goals for his country and experienced Pogon Szczecin midfielder Kamil Grosicki has 17 international goals.

Michniewicz, 52, was appointed in January following Paulo Sousa's decision to quit and join Brazilian club Flamengo.

Match stats

Scotland have won just two of their 10 previous meetings with Poland in all competitions (D5 L3), although they are unbeaten in their past five (W1 D4).

Poland have never lost an away game against Scotland in all competitions (P4 W2 D2), with this their first such visit since October 2015 when the two sides played out a 2-2 draw in a EURO 2016 qualifier at Hampden Park.

Scotland have won each of their past six matches, keeping five clean sheets and shipping only two goals in the process - they last had a longer winning streak between February 1925 and February 1927 (run of 8).

Scotland are looking to keep four consecutive clean sheets in all competitions for the first time since March 2014, when the fourth game in this run came against Poland (1-0 win).

Poland's 2-1 defeat by Hungary in their last match in November 2021 (World Cup qualifier) ended a six-game unbeaten run (W5 D1) - they last suffered consecutive defeats in November 2020 (vs Italy and Netherlands).

Scotland have lost their past four home friendlies, one more than they'd lost in their previous 17 such fixtures (W9 D5 L3).

Che Adams has scored in each of his past two appearances for Scotland (netting two goals from three shots on target), as many as he'd netted in his first 11 games for the Tartan Army. Since his debut in March 2021, no player has been directly involved in more goals for Scotland than Che Adams (5 - 4 goals, 1 assist).

Robert Lewandowski has scored 17 goals in his past 20 appearances in all competitions for Poland, with 11 of those strikes coming in his past 12 for the national side.