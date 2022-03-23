Last updated on .From the section Football

Gareth Bale is Wales' all-time leading goal scorer in men's football with 36 in 100 games

Men's World Cup qualifier play-off semi-final: Wales v Austria Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Thursday, 24 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live, Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and app, plus live text online. Highlights BBC Two Wales from 23:15 GMT and later on demand

Wales will use the "hurt" of previous near misses as inspiration for their World Cup play-off semi-final against Austria on Thursday, says Gareth Bale.

Wales have not qualified for a World Cup since 1958 and been agonisingly close on several occasions since.

Captain Bale, 32, will use some of his own such experiences - such as 2017's loss to the Republic of Ireland - as part of his team talk against Austria.

"We have to give 100% and have no regrets," he said.

"We can draw on past experiences that have hurt us but also the excitement of what potentially is ahead, so there is a lot to play for.

"You can look to anything to help inspire us and there will not be a lot that needs to be said, a game of this magnitude speaks for itself and we'll be ready to go tomorrow."

At the start of this campaign a year ago, Bale said this could be his last chance to qualify for a World Cup.

The Real Madrid forward has enjoyed a glittering club career, winning four Champions League titles, two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, three Uefa Super Cups and three Club World Cups.

He has also lifted his country to new heights, helping Wales qualify for back-to-back European Championships and firing them to the semi-finals at Euro 2016.

However, a World Cup remains elusive for Bale, who will be approaching his 37th birthday when the 2026 tournament starts.

"I wouldn't say it would be a regret if I didn't play in a World Cup as it's not really in my hands but it's something I would love to achieve for myself, my country, the fans of Wales," he said.

"It's been a long time. It will only be a regret if we don't give 100% and leave anything in the tank.

"Once you've done that there won't be regrets regardless of the result. Hopefully our best will be enough.

"Thinking about the future can cause doubts in your own mind, so I've not been thinking about that. I've just been focusing on this game coming up and whatever happens in the future I'll decide in future."

Wales qualified for the World Cup play-offs by finishing second in their group behind the world's number one-ranked side Belgium.

Austria finished fourth behind Denmark, Scotland and Israel but earned a play-off spot by virtue of winning their Nations League group.

The winner of Wales and Austria's semi-final had been due to face the winner of Scotland against Ukraine on Tuesday, 29 March but, because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, that game has been postponed.

Scotland and Ukraine's fixture is now expected to be played in June, with the play-off final set to follow in the same month.

"It is a final for us in many respects. We have to win the game and are going to go for it," Wales manager Robert Page said of the Austria tie.

"We have not spoken too much about the importance of it, players know the importance.

"We don't need to emphasise it. We have big players who always turn up to the party. We will be fully ready for it."

'I feel I'm in the best possible shape' - Williams

Team news

Bale has confirmed he is fully fit and ready to start despite Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti revealing he missed Sunday's game against Barcelona because he "didn't feel well".

Bale has played only two games for Real since his last international appearance in November 2021.

Another key player, midfielder Aaron Ramsey, is also available after scoring his first goal for Rangers on Sunday since joining on loan from Juventus in January.

Wales will be without striker Kieffer Moore, goalkeeper Danny Ward, forward Tyler Roberts and defender James Lawrence because of injury, while midfielder Joe Morrell is suspended.

Austria, meanwhile, have recalled Bristol City striker Andreas Weimann after a seven-year absence.

Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Stefan Ilsanker and Arminia Bielefeld midfielder Alessandro Schopf have also been added.

They replace Hoffenheim's Florian Grillitsch, Union Berlin defender Christopher Trimmel, centre0back Philipp Lienhart of SC Freiburg and FC Cologne midfielder Dejan Ljubicic.

Lens defender Kevin Danso, formerly of Southampton, had also been added as cover but has since had to pull out with an ankle injury.

Match facts

Wales are unbeaten in their last three matches against Austria, winning 1-0 in the most recent meeting in September 2017 in a World Cup qualifier.

Austria are looking for their first away win against Wales since a March 2005 World Cup qualifier under Hans Krankl, winning 2-0 at the Millennium Stadium with goals from Ivica Vastic and Martin Stranzl.

This is Wales' first World Cup play-off match since 1958, when they eliminated Israel over two legs, winning 2-0 in both legs and 4-0 on aggregate.

Austria's two World Cup play-off campaigns have seen them eliminated - they lost 2-1 to Sweden in a single game in November 1973 and 6-0 on aggregate against Turkey in November 2001.

Wales are unbeaten in their last 16 home matches in all competitions (winning 11 and drawing five), their longest unbeaten run on home soil in their history. They have only conceded five goals in these 16 games and never more than once in this run (11 clean sheets).

Austria have netted four goals in each of their last two games, a 4-2 win over Israel and 4-1 win over Moldova. The Austrians last scored 4+ goals in three games in a row in April/May 1927, although Wales haven't shipped four goals at home in a competitive international since a 5-1 defeat to Slovakia back in October 2006.

Gareth Bale has been directly involved in more Wales goals than any other player in 2022 World Cup qualifying (three goals, three assists). Across the last three World Cup qualifying campaigns, Bale has been involved in 42% of Wales' 36 goals (11 goals, four assists).

Marko Arnautovic has been involved in 13 goals in his last 14 World Cup qualifiers (nine goals, four assists). Arnautovic is Austria's third-highest scorer in all competitions with 32 goals, behind Toni Polster (44) and Hans Krankl (34).