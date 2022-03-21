Pick your Scotland team to face Poland

Kieran Tierney and Billy Gilmour
Do Kieran Tierney and Billy Gilmour start in your Scotland XI?

Scotland face Poland in a Hampden friendly as manager Steve Clark hopes to fine tune his side ahead of the the World Cup play-offs and Nations League games.

Should Bologna's Aaron Hockey make his debut from the starting line-up straight away? And if so, do you play him on the left or right?

Should Nathan Patterson get a run-out despite limited game time at Everton? Perhaps Jacob Brown should add to his single cap?

Pick the starting XI you think Clarke should name for the game with Poland.

