Rashford has scored five goals for Manchester United this season as he has struggled for form

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has denied making a rude gesture to fans with his hand.

The incident in question took place as the 24-year-old left Old Trafford after United's defeat by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

A video on social media appeared to show him responding angrily to fans.

"A video can paint a thousand words and in this case lead to inaccurate info being shared on social media," said Rashford in a tweet. external-link

England frontman Rashford came on as a 67th-minute substitute against Atletico but made little impact as United lost 1-0 and went out 2-1 on aggregate in the last-16 tie.

Rashford added: "I had been heckled from the minute I stepped foot outside the ground, abuse not just aimed at my football. People were looking for a reaction from me.

"Phones were at the ready. Of course I should have walked straight past and ignored it, that's what we're supposed to do right?"

He added he "used his forefinger to direct the fan to 'come over and say it to my face' and did not gesture with my middle finger".