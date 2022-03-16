Last updated on .From the section West Ham

West Ham's Kurt Zouma and brother Yoan have been charged by the RSPCA under the 2006 Animal Welfare Act for their roles in filming Kurt kicking a cat.

Dagenham & Redbridge's Yoan, 23, filmed 27-year-old Kurt kicking and slapping one of his pets.

After the video appeared, the RSPCA removed two cats from Kurt's home and began liaising with Essex Police about the incident.

Kurt continued to play for West Ham despite the controversy.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: "Following a full and thorough investigation, we have started the process of bringing a prosecution against Kurt Zouma and Yoan Zouma under the Animal Welfare Act.

"The two cats continue to be cared for by the RSPCA. We will be in a position to release more information once a court date is confirmed."