Europa League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
West HamWest Ham United20:00SevillaSevilla
Venue: London Stadium

West Ham v Sevilla: David Moyes hopes for a memorable night in their crucial Europa League clash

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Munir El Haddadi
Munir El Haddadi scored the only goal for Sevilla in the first leg in Spain on 10 March

West Ham boss David Moyes is hoping for a memorable night on Thursday as his side aim to overturn a first-leg deficit against Sevilla in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

The Hammers lost 1-0 in Spain but will be playing in front of a sell-out crowd of more than 60,000 at London Stadium.

"We're here to win, we want to win and looking forward to it," said Moyes.

"It can be a great experience we'll always remember, but what will make us remember it even more is winning."

The Hammers will be without forward Jarrod Bowen because of a heel injury, while striker Michail Antonio and left-back Aaron Cresswell are doubts after they both did "light training" away from the rest of the team on Wednesday.

West Ham, who have never played in the Champions League and not played in the group phase of the Europa League before this season, are aiming to reach the quarter-finals of a European competition for the first time since they reached the last eight of the Cup Winners' Cup in 1980-81.

"I see this as an incredible achievement for West Ham to be in this position, from where we've been in the past," added Moyes, whose side are also sixth in the Premier League. "For the cup competitions and the league, we're in a great position.

"The players are showing great resilience and our character's been unquestionable.

"We've beaten Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham at home, so if we can beat those teams, we can give most teams a game.

"We've had some fabulous atmospheres in the stadium. I'd expect this to be up there with them."

Sevilla have won the Europa League four times since 2014 and are currently second in La Liga, 10 points behind leaders Real Madrid, but five points ahead of both Barcelona and reigning Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.

"If you're second in La Liga, you have to be some side," added Moyes. "Sevilla are a side experienced in winning this trophy.

"We want to challenge the best and Sevilla are among the best.

"Sevilla would be one of the favourites for the tournament. We didn't do too badly against them, but we're going to have to do much better to get through."

Sevilla will be without three Argentina internationals as winger Lucas Ocampos is suspended, while attacking midfielder Papu Gomez and left-back Marcos Acuna are injured.

Forward Anthony Martial, on loan from Manchester United, and former Manchester City player Jesus Navas are both in the squad.

The winners of the Europa League qualify for next season's Champions League, although West Ham would get there anyway via their league position if they finish in the top four in England.

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 17th March 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon65101651116
2Rangers62226518
3Sparta Prague621369-37
4Brøndby IF6024211-92

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Monaco633074312
2Real Sociedad62319639
3PSV Eindhoven62229818
4SK Sturm Graz6024310-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spartak Moscow6312109110
2Napoli63121510510
3Leicester6222121118
4Legia Warsaw6204411-76

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt6330106412
2Olympiakos63038719
3Fenerbahçe613278-16
4Royal Antwerp6123610-45

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Galatasaray633073412
2Lazio62317349
3Marseille614167-17
4Lokomotiv Moscow602429-72

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Red Star Belgrade632164211
2Sporting Braga6312129310
3FC Midtjylland62317709
4Ludogorets602438-52

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen6411145913
2Real Betis63121212010
3Celtic63031315-29
4Ferencvárosi TC6105512-73

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham6411113813
2Dinamo Zagreb631296310
3Rapid Vienna620449-56
4KRC Genk6123410-65
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport