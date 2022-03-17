Match ends, Rennes 2, Leicester City 1.
Wesley Fofana made a dream return after seven months out injured as his goal helped Leicester City edge past Rennes and move into the Europa Conference League quarter-finals.
Leicester won the first leg 2-0 at the King Power Stadium but their advantage was halved inside eight minutes when Benjamin Bourigeaud finished from Martin Terrier's low cross.
But 21-year-old central defender Fofana, playing for the first time since breaking a leg in a pre-season friendly against Villarreal in August, then glanced in a header from Ademola Lookman's corner.
The Frenchman ran and hugged boss Brendan Rodgers in emotional scenes, although that was not the last of the goals.
Rennes regained the lead on the night through substitute Flavien Tait's low strike into the bottom corner in the 77th minute, with the hosts needing one more goal to force extra-time.
They nearly got it, but Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel made a superb save with his legs to deny Serhou Guirassy in the 85th minute.
The Foxes held on to seal a 3-2 aggregate victory to move into the last eight of a European competition for only the second time in their history, after they lost to Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2017.
The draw for the next round takes place on Friday in Switzerland.
Leicester edge thriller to stay on course for first European trophy
For Leicester, 12th in the Premier League but well adrift of European qualification and well clear of the relegation zone, this competition provides their main source of excitement for the rest of the campaign.
In the past two years they have been pushing for Champions League qualification and finished fifth in successive campaigns before winning the FA Cup for the first time last season.
That took them into the Europa League but, after only finishing third in their group, they dropped into the third-tier Europa Conference League.
After the home win in the first leg, Rodgers warned his players that the tie was not over and they would have to "suffer a little bit" in the second leg in north-west France.
That was certainly the case in a hectic match at a packed and noisy Roazhon Park with the game played in a superb atmosphere.
Rennes, fourth in Ligue 1, made a bright start, scored early on and put the Foxes under pressure, before Fofana's goal early in the second half looked to have settled the visitors' nerves.
But Tait's strike set up a frantic, thrilling finish with Leicester's defenders throwing their bodies in front of the ball and Baptiste Santamaria shooting wide in the 92nd minute as the Foxes held on.
Line-ups
Rennes
Formation 4-3-3
- 40Alemdar
- 27TraoréBooked at 90mins
- 23OmariBooked at 90mins
- 6AguerdBooked at 71mins
- 3TruffertSubstituted forMelingat 76'minutes
- 21Majer
- 28MartinSubstituted forTaitat 58'minutes
- 8Santamaría
- 14Bourigeaud
- 24LabordeBooked at 47minsSubstituted forTchaounaat 76'minutes
- 7TerrierSubstituted forGuirassyat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Guirassy
- 17Tchaouna
- 19Diouf
- 20Tait
- 22Assignon
- 25Meling
- 26Ugochukwu
- 30Bonet
- 39Tel
- 41Belocian
- 50Damergy
Leicester
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Schmeichel
- 2Justin
- 18Amartey
- 3FofanaSubstituted forVestergaardat 78'minutes
- 33Thomas
- 8Tielemans
- 25NdidiSubstituted forMaddisonat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 22Dewsbury-HallBooked at 90mins
- 11AlbrightonSubstituted forLookmanat 12'minutesSubstituted forRicardo Pereiraat 78'minutes
- 14IheanachoBooked at 90mins
- 7Barnes
Substitutes
- 10Maddison
- 17Pérez
- 20Choudhury
- 21Ricardo Pereira
- 23Vestergaard
- 35Jakupovic
- 37Lookman
- 51Odunze
- Referee:
- Anastasios Sidiropoulos
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Booking
Hamari Traoré (Rennes) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rennes 2, Leicester City 1.
Booking
James Maddison (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Hamari Traoré (Rennes) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Loum Tchaouna (Rennes) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Bourigeaud with a cross.
Booking
Warmed Omari (Rennes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Warmed Omari (Rennes).
Post update
Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Birger Meling (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City).
Post update
Foul by Warmed Omari (Rennes).
Post update
Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Birger Meling (Rennes) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Bourigeaud.
Post update
Foul by Baptiste Santamaría (Rennes).
Post update
James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Baptiste Santamaría (Rennes) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Flavien Tait.
