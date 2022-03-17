Europa Conference League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
RennesRennes2LeicesterLeicester City1

Rennes 2-1 Leicester (2-3 on aggregate): Wesley Fofana scores in first game in seven months as Foxes advance in Europa Conference League

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Football

Wesley Fofana
Wesley Fofana (number three) was playing his first competitive game for Leicester since 23 May

Wesley Fofana made a dream return after seven months out injured as his goal helped Leicester City edge past Rennes and move into the Europa Conference League quarter-finals.

Leicester won the first leg 2-0 at the King Power Stadium but their advantage was halved inside eight minutes when Benjamin Bourigeaud finished from Martin Terrier's low cross.

But 21-year-old central defender Fofana, playing for the first time since breaking a leg in a pre-season friendly against Villarreal in August, then glanced in a header from Ademola Lookman's corner.

The Frenchman ran and hugged boss Brendan Rodgers in emotional scenes, although that was not the last of the goals.

Rennes regained the lead on the night through substitute Flavien Tait's low strike into the bottom corner in the 77th minute, with the hosts needing one more goal to force extra-time.

They nearly got it, but Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel made a superb save with his legs to deny Serhou Guirassy in the 85th minute.

The Foxes held on to seal a 3-2 aggregate victory to move into the last eight of a European competition for only the second time in their history, after they lost to Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2017.

The draw for the next round takes place on Friday in Switzerland.

Leicester edge thriller to stay on course for first European trophy

For Leicester, 12th in the Premier League but well adrift of European qualification and well clear of the relegation zone, this competition provides their main source of excitement for the rest of the campaign.

In the past two years they have been pushing for Champions League qualification and finished fifth in successive campaigns before winning the FA Cup for the first time last season.

That took them into the Europa League but, after only finishing third in their group, they dropped into the third-tier Europa Conference League.

After the home win in the first leg, Rodgers warned his players that the tie was not over and they would have to "suffer a little bit" in the second leg in north-west France.

That was certainly the case in a hectic match at a packed and noisy Roazhon Park with the game played in a superb atmosphere.

Rennes, fourth in Ligue 1, made a bright start, scored early on and put the Foxes under pressure, before Fofana's goal early in the second half looked to have settled the visitors' nerves.

But Tait's strike set up a frantic, thrilling finish with Leicester's defenders throwing their bodies in front of the ball and Baptiste Santamaria shooting wide in the 92nd minute as the Foxes held on.

Line-ups

Rennes

Formation 4-3-3

  • 40Alemdar
  • 27TraoréBooked at 90mins
  • 23OmariBooked at 90mins
  • 6AguerdBooked at 71mins
  • 3TruffertSubstituted forMelingat 76'minutes
  • 21Majer
  • 28MartinSubstituted forTaitat 58'minutes
  • 8Santamaría
  • 14Bourigeaud
  • 24LabordeBooked at 47minsSubstituted forTchaounaat 76'minutes
  • 7TerrierSubstituted forGuirassyat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Guirassy
  • 17Tchaouna
  • 19Diouf
  • 20Tait
  • 22Assignon
  • 25Meling
  • 26Ugochukwu
  • 30Bonet
  • 39Tel
  • 41Belocian
  • 50Damergy

Leicester

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 2Justin
  • 18Amartey
  • 3FofanaSubstituted forVestergaardat 78'minutes
  • 33Thomas
  • 8Tielemans
  • 25NdidiSubstituted forMaddisonat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 22Dewsbury-HallBooked at 90mins
  • 11AlbrightonSubstituted forLookmanat 12'minutesSubstituted forRicardo Pereiraat 78'minutes
  • 14IheanachoBooked at 90mins
  • 7Barnes

Substitutes

  • 10Maddison
  • 17Pérez
  • 20Choudhury
  • 21Ricardo Pereira
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 35Jakupovic
  • 37Lookman
  • 51Odunze
Referee:
Anastasios Sidiropoulos

Match Stats

Home TeamRennesAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home12
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rennes 2, Leicester City 1.

  2. Booking

    Hamari Traoré (Rennes) is shown the yellow card.

  3. Booking

    Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rennes 2, Leicester City 1.

  5. Booking

    James Maddison (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Hamari Traoré (Rennes) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City).

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Loum Tchaouna (Rennes) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Bourigeaud with a cross.

  9. Booking

    Warmed Omari (Rennes) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Warmed Omari (Rennes).

  11. Post update

    Harvey Barnes (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Booking

    Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Birger Meling (Rennes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Warmed Omari (Rennes).

  16. Post update

    Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Birger Meling (Rennes) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Bourigeaud.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Baptiste Santamaría (Rennes).

  19. Post update

    James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Baptiste Santamaría (Rennes) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Flavien Tait.

Comments

Join the conversation

14 comments

  • Comment posted by Oncha, today at 19:49

    Leicester showing some grit and Fofana reminding everyone how greatly missed he was. And for those disdaining the Conference League, the atmosphere at this match was a CL final level. And so was the match. Good job, Leicester for seeing this out.

  • Comment posted by Redacted001, today at 19:49

    Well done Leicester, you could go on and win this now although im sure you'll want to avoid Roma in the next round.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 19:49

    Congrats to the two British teams that wear blue on reaching the last 8 tonight, hopefully the team that plays in claret and blue will also join you two later tonight.

  • Comment posted by The Twin_s Impostor, today at 19:48

    To Albania, we're on our way!

  • Comment posted by NellaG, today at 19:48

    Clubs from the top five european leagues in this competition is embarrassing

    Its for minnows

    • Reply posted by justoffside, today at 19:50

      justoffside replied:
      Thanks ever so much for popping in

  • Comment posted by outonthefloor, today at 19:48

    Well done Leicester, Rennes such bad losers..

  • Comment posted by campbelljaa, today at 19:47

    Well done Leicester, deserved it over the two legs. However, the ref absolutely bottled some big decisions. That penalty was a penalty, doesn't matter if the player wasn't to know where the ball was, his arms are extended and he had a major impact on where the ball rebounded in the penalty area

  • Comment posted by fepkxo3j, today at 19:47

    Fab Fofana, how we have missed you

  • Comment posted by blue boy, today at 19:47

    Wow. Well done city. My fingernails have gone. Gritty performance. Defended like Trojans at the end. Chuffed to bits. Let's hear the nonsense saying Rennes were robbed. Like hell they were.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 19:47

    Well done Leicester.

  • Comment posted by GOAT, today at 19:46

    Well done Foxes 🦊👍🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

  • Comment posted by justoffside, today at 19:45

    Fofana, awesome. Like a new signing

  • Comment posted by I like all countries , today at 19:44

    Fabulous, up the foxes

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 17th March 2022

  • RennesRennes2LeicesterLeicester City1
  • AZ AlkmaarAZ Alkmaar2Bodø/GlimtBodø/Glimt1
  • FC BaselFC Basel1MarseilleMarseille2
  • FC CopenhagenFC Copenhagen0PSV EindhovenPSV Eindhoven4
  • FeyenoordFeyenoord20:00Partizan BelgradePartizan Belgrade
  • KAA GentKAA Gent20:00PAOK SalonikaPAOK Salonika
  • LASKLASK20:00Slavia PragueSlavia Prague
  • RomaRoma20:00VitesseVitesse

