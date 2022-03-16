Last updated on .From the section Football

Brendan Rodgers says Leicester will need to manage Wesley Fofana's return from a fractured fibula

Wesley Fofana could feature in Leicester's Europa Conference League last-16 second leg against Rennes, according to manager Brendan Rodgers.

Fofana, who fractured his fibula in August, is back in training after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier in March.

The 21-year-old recently extended his contract with the club until 2027.

"Hopefully Wesley will play some part," said Rodgers, whose side hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg.

"We'll have a look at him and see if he can get some minutes in the game. He's had a serious injury and we're trying to manage his expectations.

"I've been so impressed with his attitude. I've seen his intensity, his drive and determination. We have to try and manage that when he is back."

Rodgers also confirmed that goalkeeper Danny Ward will be sidelined for "a number of weeks" after undergoing an operation on his knee.

"It was just to clean up his meniscus," said the Foxes boss. "It's something he's tried to play through.

"It's very unfortunate for us and Wales that he couldn't carry on. [His return] will probably be towards the end of the season."

Rennes have won six of their last eight games in Ligue 1, including Sunday's impressive 4-2 victory over Lyon in which they scored two early goals.

"It's something we have to be ready for," said Rodgers. "I've seen the game at the weekend and they scored very good goals.

"It's that combination of movements and good technical players. We're fully aware of the strengths they have. They will be aware of ours.

"I know we can play better. We know we are going to have to endure tough moments in this game."