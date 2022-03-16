Last updated on .From the section Notts County

Harry Arter - who has 19 international caps - played six games on loan at Charlton earlier this season

Notts County have signed midfielder Harry Arter from neighbours Nottingham Forest on loan until May.

The 32-year-old Republic of Ireland international joins a County side who are eighth in the National League.

Arter spent the first part of this season on loan at Charlton Athletic.

"The level's not important for me any more, it's just about trying to find some enjoyment, which hasn't been there for a while with my situation at Forest," he told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"There was no end goal at the end of the week, I knew I was never going to play at Forest, I don't think I was registered for the squad going forward this season.

"To accept that was tough and with a move abroad falling through quite suddenly towards the end of the (transfer) window, that didn't leave me many options."

Arter played more than 300 games for Bournemouth during a decade on the south coast, before joining Forest in 2020 on a three-year contract.

But he has only made 14 appearances for the Championship club, the most recent in a 1-0 FA Cup win over Cardiff in January 2021.

"It's frustrating, obviously. I spoke to (head coach) Steve (Cooper) and he gave me his opinion and you have to accept it," Arter said

"It only feels like yesterday I was playing for Bournemouth in the Premier League and in the space of two or three years so much has changed."

County boss Ian Burchnall said the loan agreement had been instigated by Arter.

"We'd like to thank Forest for their cooperation in making the deal happen," he told the club website.

"We'll obviously have to build Harry's minutes gradually initially but with so many games coming up in quick succession we're confident he'll be up to speed quickly and will be a big help to us."