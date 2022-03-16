Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Caolan Boyd-Munce joined Middlesbrough from Birmingham City in January

Middlesbrough's Caolan Boyd-Munce has been handed his first Northern Ireland senior call-up after injured Matty Kennedy pulled out of the friendlies against Luxembourg and Hungary.

Boyd-Munce, 22, has made 19 appearances for the Northern Ireland Under-21s.

The Belfast-born midfielder joined Boro from Birmingham City in January and marked his debut by scoring in the FA Cup tie against Mansfield.

Northern Ireland face Luxembourg on 25 March and Hungary four days later.

The first game takes place in Luxembourg before Northern Ireland host the Hungarians in Belfast.

Aberdeen player Kennedy, who has three caps, was recalled by Ian Baraclough when the squad was announced earlier this week after missing the first half of this season because of a back injury.