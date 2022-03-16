Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Oliver Denham made his first senior start for Cardiff City in February's FA Cup tie at Liverpool

Wales Under-21s have handed first call-ups to defenders Oliver Denham and Ed Turns for this month's Euro 2023 qualifiers against Switzerland and Bulgaria.

Wales visit Switzerland on Friday, 25 March, before facing Bulgaria at Rodney Parade, Newport, the following Tuesday.

Captain Brandon Cooper is unavailable due to injury, along with his regular centre-back partner, Billy Sass-Davies.

In-form Cardiff City forward Isaak Davies is included.

Davies has been tipped for a senior call-up by former Wales midfielder Joe Ledley but will link up with Paul Bodin's under-21s alongside other regulars such as Luke Jephcott and Fin Stevens.

Wales lost 1-0 to Switzerland in their most recent match of the campaign in November. When they faced Bulgaria in Sofia, a Jack Vale hat-trick secured a 4-0 win.

Wales are fourth in Group E having played six qualifying games, with Switzerland top and Bulgaria fifth.

Wales Under-21 squad

Goalkeepers: Shepperd, Webb, Ratcliffe

Defenders: Stevens, Denham, Boyes, Astley, Jones, Beck, Adams, Turns

Midfielders: Bowen, Williams, Hughes, King, Pearson

Forwards: Vale, Davies, Jephcott