Scotland drew 1-1 with Ukraine at Hampden in November

Scotland's World Cup qualifier in Ukraine - scheduled for 8 April - has been moved to 24 June.

The Scottish FA says it will not seek to play a friendly on the original date instead, with group leaders Spain visiting Hampden in another qualifier on 12 April.

Pedro Martinez Losa's Scotland side sit second in Group B.

"In light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, we fully support Uefa's decision," said Martinez Losa.

"Football, naturally, comes second at a time like this. Our thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine affected by this horrible situation.

"We look forward to playing them when the time is right, and in the meantime we reiterate our message of solidarity."

Ukraine had also requested that their men's side's World Cup play-off with Scotland on 24 March be postponed, with that game also now due to be played in June.