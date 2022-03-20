The record crowd for a women's football game in Scotland could be broken in the next week

Over the next week, there could be a seismic shift in the Scottish Women's Premier League landscape.

Celtic Park, Pittodrie and Easter Road will host matches and, with bumper crowds expected, Celtic head coach Fran Alonso is urging fans to help break the record of 18,555 for a women's game in Scotland.

Those games happen amid the backdrop of Rangers and Glasgow City staring each other down in the SWPL1 title race.

Dundee United, meanwhile, could be crowned SWPL winners this weekend as they bid to complete an invincible league season.

Milestone as title race reaches fever pitch

History will be made at Pittodrie on Wednesday as Aberdeen host Rangers in what will be the first time the women's side have played at the ground.

At one time, Aberdeen were in danger of disappearing off the women's football landscape after successive relegations down to the Championship under their previous guise of Aberdeen Ladies. But, since being incorporated by the club properly, they have celebrated back-to-back promotions and midweek is another landmark for last season's SWPL2 champions.

However, it is also a huge occasion for Rangers. They have never before won silverware in women's football, but they hold the aces in the battle to unseat Glasgow City from their 14-season reign at the top of the top-flight tree.

They trail the champions by a point in the title race but have two games in hand, the first of which will be in the north-east. Win that and the destiny of the title is in their own hands with just six games to go.

Alonso challenges Celtic fans to break record

After almost a year of no fans allowed at games, supporters have flocked to women's football in Scotland with a number of records falling.

In September, Hibernian hosted Heart of Midlothian at Easter Road in front of a domestic record crowd of 5,512. Three months on and, in the return at Tynecastle, Hearts posted their largest women's football crowd, with 3,508 turning up.

In between those games, 6,445 took in Scotland against Hungary at Hampden, another record crowd for a competitive women's football fixture in Scotland.

And, in December, the SWPL Cup final at Firhill welcomed 3,645 fans - the highest attendance for a domestic women's cup final in Scotland.

On Wednesday, Hibernian will host Partick Thistle at Easter Road with another chance to break their own record, before three days later they travel to Celtic Park.

With a Saturday 3pm kick-off designed to entice fans along, Celtic head coach Alonso is keen to break the 20,000 barrier for a game in Scotland, with the current record held by Scotland for their pre-World Cup friendly against Jamaica in 2019.

"I know Celtic fans like a challenge," Alonso, whose third-place side won the SWPL Cup in December and are in the last-eight of the Scottish Women's Cup, said.

"So I challenge them to beat the record crowd for a game in Scotland and create an atmosphere because we need their help."

Celtic beat Glasgow City at Firhill to win the SWPL Cup in December

United invincibles?

Last season, Dundee United finished fourth in the second tier of Scottish women's football and had to watch in anguish as the top three of Aberdeen, Hamilton Academical and Partick Thistle all were promoted ahead of them.

Then, in the summer, boss Gavin Beith decided to stand down after six years in charge. He subsequently joined Emma Hunter as co-manager at Aberdeen in September.

But, under Graeme Hart, United have excelled. In 18 league games, they have yet to be beaten, with just two draws. They have hit the net 66 times and conceded only 14 - and hold a 20-point gap over nearest rivals Glasgow Women.

If they can beat Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Sunday, or if Glasgow Women don't pick up all three points at home to St Johnstone, then they will clinch the title and promotion to the top flight for the first time since being founded in 2015.