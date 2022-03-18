Scottish Premiership things to watch

With international fixtures just around the corner, the Scottish Premiership has one last hurrah this weekend before taking a fortnight's spring break.

Only eight games remain - three until the division splits in two - and the title, Europe and relegation battles are becoming ever more frenzied.

Here are a few things to look out for...

Can in-form County stun Celtic?

A trinity of Old Firm derbies are hurtling towards Celtic, but first the Premiership pacesetters must safely negotiate the most in-form team outwith the big two.

Of all the 26 wins in Celtic's current 30-game unbeaten domestic run, none were as dramatic or chaotic as their last meeting with Ross County, which was a Dingwall humdinger in December.

Ange Postecoglou's side were down to 10 men and seemingly destined to drop six points behind leaders Rangers until Anthony Ralston leapt like a Highland salmon to head a 97th-minute winner and spark bedlam.

Both sides have flourished since. Celtic are now three points clear at the summit while County have gone from a survival scrap to eyeing a first-ever jaunt into Europe after a fine run that has them in the top six and seeking a fourth straight win.

To achieve it, the Dingwall men will have to make history with their first league victory at Celtic Park.

Might set-pieces offer them hope? The last five goals Celtic have conceded in the Premiership have all come from dead-ball situations, while County's 15 goals scored from set-plays is second only to Rangers.

Goodwin chases first win as Hibs pin hopes on Melkresen

Jim Goodwin has a weight on his mind after a grim, winless start to his Aberdeen reign. Their plight has got worse to the extent that come Saturday evening, Aberdeen could find themselves out of the top-six reckoning and possibly even dragged into a relegation fight.

Four games in, Goodwin has collected two points and the gap to the top six has doubled to four. It is now 10 games in total since the Pittodrie side last won.

Hibs are up next and the bad news for Goodwin - as if he needed any more - is that he did not win at home to the Easter Road club in five attempts as St Mirren boss.

Hibs aren't exactly flying high either, despite leading the mid-table logjam for Europe by clinging on to fourth place and having an Edinburgh derby Scottish Cup semi-final to look forward to.

The last-eight win at Motherwell gave succour to Shaun Maloney's team amid Premiership travails. On the bright side, Hibs' four consecutive shut-outs is their best Premiership run of clean sheets since 2009. On the gloomier side, they have drawn a blank at the other end in eight of the last 10 games.

However, they now have a new hero up top, with Norwegian teenager Elias Melkersen crowning his first start last weekend with a match-winning cup double.

In Kevin Nisbet's long-term injury absence, Melkersen will shoulder the burden as Maloney - having begun his tenure with victory over Aberdeen - bids to deepen the Dons' woes.

Motherwell out to stop rot against 'managerless' Saints

Just what has gone wrong at Motherwell? The new year has brought a calamitous slump for Graham Alexander's side, who have slipped out of the top six after failing to record a league triumph since Boxing Day.

Their 10-game stretch without a league win is - alongside Aberdeen - the worst in the division and Motherwell lost their cool as well as their cup hopes last weekend when Bevis Mugabi was sent off inside 50 seconds.

The Steelmen - one of four sides locked together on 36 points in the battle for Europe - will look to revive their fortunes at 'managerless' St Johnstone. No, Callum Davidson hasn't been sacked, he is just missing after testing positive for Covid. Thankfully the 45-year-old is feeling OK and will no doubt be kicking every ball from his living room.

With his side just a point off bottom club Dundee, who face a daunting task against Rangers, St Johnstone will be in a healthier state if they dispatch Motherwell.

Goals rarely flow freely for Davidson's men - they are by far the division's lowest scorers - but they may have an ace up their sleeve in Ali Crawford.

In his Hamilton days, the little playmaker revelled in facing Motherwell - he was directly involved in 12 goals in the last 12 league meetings (seven goals, five assists).

Will McGhee return inspire Dundee against Rangers?

Rangers go from Serbia to Sandeman Street with a trip to Dundee that puts the race at the top and bottom of the table into sharp focus on Sunday.

Having quelled Red Star Belgrade's comeback attempts to ensure Europa League progress, the Ibrox side can't afford a European hangover to dent their ambitions on the domestic front.

Rangers will potentially be six points behind Celtic at kick-off time and victory feels like a must before a blockbuster April that is set to include three Old Firm derbies - one of which is a cup semi-final - and the club's first European quarter-final in 14 years.

Dundee's need for points is just as pressing. It's deja vu for the Dark Blues as they welcome Rangers to Dens Park for a second Sunday running. Having failed to lay a glove on the visitors in a one-sided 3-0 Scottish Cup defeat, they need to summon more of a fight.

The hosts will at least have manager Mark McGhee on the sidelines for the first time after a six-game touchline ban. Still seeking the first win of his tenure, it would be an almighty upset if it came against Rangers.