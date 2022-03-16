Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Thomas Ricketts is chairman of the Chicago Cubs

The owners of Major League Baseball team the Chicago Cubs, the Ricketts family, have confirmed they are leading a group of investors which will make a bid for Chelsea on Friday.

The Ricketts have had a majority interest in the Cubs since 2009.

BBC Sport understands the group bid also includes US hedge fund entrepreneur Ken Griffin.

Roman Abramovich's attempt to sell the club has been halted after he was sanctioned by the UK government.

That move came in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Ambramovich understood to have strong ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin,

A statement from the Ricketts on Wednesday said they would share further details "in due course".

"The Ricketts Family, owners of the Chicago Cubs, can confirm they will be leading an investment group that will make a formal bid for Chelsea this Friday," the statement read.

"As long-time operators of an iconic professional sports team, the Ricketts Family and their partners understand the importance of investing for success on the pitch, while respecting the traditions of the club, the fans and the community."

BBC Sport understands the bid is described as credible by insiders, with the family having already done due diligence when they previously enquired about buying the club in 2018.

Who are the Ricketts family?

The Ricketts family bought the Cubs in 2009 and renovated their Wrigley Field stadium as part of their push to create a winning team.

The Cubs won the World Series title in 2016, ending a 108-year wait and the longest title drought in the game.

It was estimated that five million people attended the Cubs' victory parade in Chicago.

Thomas Ricketts is chairman of the Cubs, while his siblings also sit on the board.

The deadline for bids to buy Chelsea is Friday, with more than 20 credible parties interested.

The American investment firm tasked with selling the club expects a sale could happen by the end of March following positive conversations with the UK government.

British businessman Nick Candy said earlier this month that he was exploring "a number of options for a potential bid".

Abramovich had his British assets, which includes Chelsea, frozen last week and was disqualified as director of the club.

The Russian has owned Chelsea since 2003, with the club winning 21 trophies during his tenure.