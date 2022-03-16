Last updated on .From the section Dag and Red

Yoan Zouma has made seven appearances for Dagenham & Redbridge since joining in December

Dagenham & Redbridge's Yoan Zouma has been charged by the RSPCA under the 2006 Animal Welfare Act for his part in a video of his brother kicking a cat.

The 23-year-old filmed elder brother Kurt, who plays for West Ham United, kicking and slapping one of his pets.

Dagenham said the defender, who has not been picked since 29 January, would now return to the squad.

A club statement said "any further suspension from the team would be detrimental to both the club and Yoan".

It continued: "A decision has been made therefore for Yoan to be available to play.

"The club reserves the right to take further action if deemed necessary after the conclusion of the court proceedings."

While Yoan has been sidelined, France defender Kurt, 27, has continued to play for the Hammers.

Last month, the younger Zouma apologised and said he regretted his involvement in the video.

"Dagenham & Redbridge FC maintain their position in that the club continues to condemn all animal cruelty," the National League club's statement added.

After the video appeared, the RSPCA removed two cats from Kurt's home and began liaising with Essex Police about the incident.

BBC Sport has approached the RSPCA for comment.