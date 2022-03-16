Last updated on .From the section Dag and Red

Yoan Zouma has made seven appearances for Dagenham & Redbridge since joining in December

Dagenham & Redbridge have restored Yoan Zouma to their squad after he was charged under the Animal Welfare Act.

The 23-year-old filmed elder brother Kurt, who plays for West Ham United, kicking and slapping a pet cat.

Kurt has continued to play for the Hammers, but Yoan has not been picked by Dagenham since 29 January.

"The club feels that any further suspension from the team would be detrimental to both the club and Yoan," they said in a statement on Wednesday.

"A decision has been made therefore for Yoan to be available to play.

"The club reserves the right to take further action if deemed necessary after the conclusion of the court proceedings."

Last month, the younger Zouma apologised and said he regretted his involvement in the video.

But both he and Kurt have now been charged by the RSPCA under the 2006 Animal Welfare Act.

"Dagenham & Redbridge FC maintain their position in that the club continues to condemn all animal cruelty," their statement added.

After the video appeared, the RSPCA removed two cats from Kurt's home and began liaising with Essex Police about the incident.