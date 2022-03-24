Last updated on .From the section Queens Park

Owen Coyle resigned after give months as Ross County boss in 2018 with the club bottom of the Premiership

Owen Coyle has swapped the Indian Super League for Scottish League 1 after being appointed Queen's Park head coach.

The 55-year-old former St Johnstone, Burnley and Bolton Wanderers boss returns to his homeland four years after a short spell with Ross County.

He has since managed Chennaiyin and, most recently, Jamshedpur.

Queen's Park dismissed Laurie Ellis in December, with director of football Marijn Beuker taking interim charge.

The ambitious Glasgow club are currently fourth - the final promotion play-off place - in League 1.

Coyle leaves India having led Jamshedpur to their first League Shield this month before they missed out on the Indian Super League final after a play-off defeat.

Queen's Park are Coyle's 11th club in a managerial career that began at Falkirk and includes stops at Wigan Athletic, Houston Dynamo and Blackburn Rovers.