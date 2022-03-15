Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Dale Tonge appeared for Barnsley, Rotherham and Torquay during his playing career

Peterborough United have appointed former Barnsley assistant manager Dale Tonge as first-team coach.

The 36-year-old was number two to Daniel Stendel at both Barnsley and Scottish club Hearts.

Together they guided the South Yorkshire club to automatic promotion from League One in 2018-19.

"We are also looking to add further to the first-team staff in the coming weeks," head coach Grant McCann told the Peterborough website.

Posh have 10 games to save themselves from relegation, starting with Wednesday's home fixture against Swansea.

They go into the game bottom of the table, seven points from safety.