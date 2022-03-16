Steven Schumacher has won 11 and drawn two of his 19 games since taking charge of Plymouth Argyle in December

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has praised his side's attitude after beating Portsmouth 1-0.

Ryan Hardie's 65th-minute goal sealed a fourth successive League One win for the Pilgrims, who have not conceded in that time.

"Four clean sheets is brilliant and it shows just how hard everybody's working," Schumacher said.

"The players on the pitch are giving us absolutely everything they've got at the moment," he told BBC Radio Devon.

"There were lads there cramping up and walking wounded at times, but that's how much it means to them."

The victory saw Plymouth move above Sunderland into fifth place, with Argyle having a game in hand on the other sides in the play-off places.

"The clean sheet was massive because Portsmouth have been in great form, they haven't lost in eight, they've scored seven goals from seven set-pieces in the last seven games, so it shows how much of a threat they are," Schumacher added.

"When they're bombarding our goal and throwing 11 men in our box in the last minute when the goalie came up, it just shows how much our players wanted to keep it out of the net."

The win over Portsmouth, and at Bolton last Saturday, saw the Pilgrims beat two sides who were aiming to break into the top six.

"They were important games - we knew that going into them," Schumacher said.

"I'm sure there will be twists and turns. Pompey are too good for them not to be involved in the shake-up, and Bolton were really good on Saturday so I'd be amazed if they don't go on other good runs.

"All those teams, with the players that they've got and the budgets that they've got, should be going on good runs - and I think that they will.

"But we've just got to continue our good form and try and get as many points as we can, work as hard as possible and keep this good feeling going that we're on at the moment."