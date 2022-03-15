Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Steve Clarke has cited player welfare concerns and says the Scottish FA are "trying to find a solution" to the scenario where the rearranged World Cup play-off against Ukraine in June means his Scotland side could play six games that month. (Scotsman) external-link

Clarke is praying the play-off with Ukraine goes ahead in June as it would mean the situation has improved dramatically in the country following Russia's invasion. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Aaron Hickey, who is in the senior Scotland squad for the first time, previously turned down Under-19 and Under-21 call-ups on the advice of his father. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Bolton and Ross County boss Owen Coyle is close to being named Queen's Park manager after winning the Indian Super League with Jamshedpur. (Courier) external-link

Former Hibs forward Martin Boyle says he doesn't miss the "crunching tackles" and "abuse from fans" in Scottish football, while the hardest part of life at Saudi Arabian side Al-Faisaly is being away from his daughter and pregnant wife. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Celtic pair Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda have been called up by Japan for crucial World Cup qualifiers against Australia and Vietnam this month, while injured club-mate Kyogo Furuhashi misses out. (Sun) external-link

Hearts hope to have injured pair John Souttar and Cammy Devlin back for the first game of the Edinburgh derby double-header at home to Hibs on 9 April. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Dundee United full-back Kieran Freeman insists his side can atone for Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat to Celtic by finishing fourth in the Premiership. (Courier, print edition)