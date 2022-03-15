Last updated on .From the section Football

Gary Freeman has managed Jersey Bulls since the club's formation in 2019

Manager Gary Freeman said Jersey Bulls' title hopes are "not over" despite losing 2-0 at Combined Counties Premier Division leaders Walton & Hersham.

Eddie Simon's fourth-minute goal after some slick build-up play put the Swans ahead before Harry Mills' penalty three minutes after half time sealed it.

The defeat was third-placed Jersey's second in the league this season.

The islanders had not lost since going down 1-0 on the first day of the season at rivals Beckenham Town.

"There's still 30-plus points to play for - there's a long way to go," Freeman told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We've just got to make sure we get our form back and get playing how we want to play. Saturday is huge now."

Jersey host struggling Banstead Athletic at Wycombe Wanderers' Adams Park this weekend as Springfield Stadium is closed for renovation work.

Bulls remain third in the table, four points off second-placed Beckenham who have played the same number of games, and eight behind Walton & Hersham who have played three more.

"I thought it was a pretty tight game but we've just conceded goals at bad times, particularly the first one," added Freeman.

"It meant we were always chasing the game a little bit, and then to come out and concede a penalty so early has made it tough for us.

"When you play against a team like that you know how they're going to play. If you sit off them they'll keep the ball well - we saw that for 20 minutes in the first half particularly.

"I thought the last 15 we stepped a bit higher and got a bit closer around them and maybe stopped them having possession.

"But in the end we couldn't do enough with our possession. We struggled really to get play in through the thirds and create the chances we'd like to, but that's credit to them."