Johnny McMurray rounded Sam Johnston after being played through by Robbie Weir

Johnny McMurray scored the winner against former club Ballymena United as Crusaders triumphed 2-1 at Seaview in the Irish Premiership.

Philip Lowry gave Crusaders an early lead but Ballymena hit back through Ryan Waide.

McMurray netted the winner on 66 minutes when he rounded goalkeeper Sam Johnston.

The win moves the north Belfast side above Larne and into fourth place in the table.

Crusaders were looking to bounce back from last-minute heartache against Linfield on Friday night and it didn't take long to break the deadlock.

The dangerous Ross Clarke put in an inviting cross from the right that caught the Ballymena backline off guard and Mal Smith's sliced cleared deflected off Philp Lowry into Sam Johnston's net on nine minutes.

Smith tried to make amends for his earlier error with a right-wing cross which met the head of Stephen McCullough but his effort was straight at the Jonny Tuffey.

However, it was Crusaders who looked more threatening and it was no surprise that Ben Kennedy was at the heart of their play. The creative midfielder drew a fantastic save from Johnston with a powerful left-foot strike that kept Crusaders' lead to one at the break.

Whatever was said at half time by David Jeffrey certainly had the desired effect as Ballymena equalised seven minutes after the restart. Mikey Place pulled the ball back to Waide, who fired into the top corner.

There was controversy in the 57th minute as Johnston spilled Clarke's long-range effort and was tapped in by Lowry, however there was adjudged to be a foul on Johnston, much to the bemusement off the Crusaders bench.

Johnston denied McMurray the chance to put the hosts, without the suspended Stephen Baxter, in front but the striker was not to be denied on 66 minutes when he raced onto Robbie Weir's through ball, skipped past the stranded Ballymena keeper and tucked into the empty net.

Ballymena pressed for a late equaliser but failed to trouble Tuffey, with captain Leroy Millar going closest but his effort was easily held.