Manchester United lose to Atletico Madrid: 'Watershed moment for Old Trafford bosses'

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Man Utd players
Manchester United did not create enough clear-cut chances against Atletico Madrid

Manchester United's limitations were laid bare as Atletico Madrid did a classic Champions League number on them to snuff out their slender hopes of success for another season.

United's limitations mean a last-16 exit is about par for the course given their current reduced status. And those limitations mean their only hope of anything resembling salvation from this mess of a campaign rest on finishing in the Premier League's top four.

It will also be the measure of whether the experiment of handing Ralf Rangnick the levers of control can be judged a success - albeit a very qualified one - because if United do not overhaul Arsenal or any other contenders, then it must be deemed a failure.

Manchester United are currently a point behind Arsenal, who lie fourth, but have played three games more and do not present a convincing case that they can climb that particular hill.

In an ironic twist, just as United's players trudged off after a 1-0 defeat that carried every hallmark and characteristic of Diego Simeone's streetwise Atletico, television screens at Old Trafford were showing images of Ajax coach Erik ten Hag.

Here was the visionary touted by many as the ideal candidate to drag United out of their current no-man's land, but who had just presided over Ajax's own last-16 exit after a home loss to Benfica. Ten Hag has a track record but hardly comes with a guarantee.

This had the feeling of a watershed moment for those in charge at Manchester United.

Yes, we have all seen this movie before with Atletico Madrid. They defend magnificently. They spoil with well-practised dark arts, then dig you on the counter-attack before dropping deep and erecting the sort of defensive barricade on which so many have floundered over the years.

United were full of effort but showed little guile. Once the early storm had blown itself out and Renan Lodi headed what would prove to be the decisive goal, the beneficiary of non-existent marking, Atletico had United pretty much where they wanted them.

Ralf Rangnick
Ralf Rangnick is very unlikely to be United's manager next season

It does help to have defenders who seem to live for being under pressure and penned in their own penalty area, plus a world-class keeper in Jan Oblak happy to use every part of his anatomy to defy opponents, whether it is his face to stop Anthony Elanga or a giant claw to save brilliantly from Raphael Varane late on.

United's main hope, as it has been for some time, is to cross fingers and hope for a moment of individual brilliance. Cristiano Ronaldo provided it with a hat-trick to beat Tottenham on Saturday. There was no such impact here and out went United, running short of ideas and invention long before the inevitable conclusion.

United's place in the domestic and European order is clear for everyone to see. They are also-rans at home and abroad.

Ronaldo started in a blaze of tricks but fizzled out. Bruno Fernandes threatened to influence but, as usual, descended into spending too much time bickering with officials - all while Atletico set the familiar traps plucked straight from the Simeone playbook.

And in Harry Maguire, Manchester United have a captain playing with an air of desperation. His dawdling, panicky play in possession resulted in frequent groans around Old Trafford. His removal to applause - as he was replaced by veteran Juan Mata late on - was a signal both of his struggles and of Rangnick's own desperate straits.

Manchester United's fans, plenty of them anyway, do not trust Maguire on the ball and it often seems as if he does not trust himself either, his confidence clearly fragile.

It is to be hoped United's decision makers will use this loss to crystallise thoughts on several matters - but mainly who will be manager next season.

This process has to have started already and no-one could seriously suggest Rangnick will be anything more elevated than the consultancy role proposed for him next season.

In his defence, United's failure can hardly all be placed at his door. The rot had set in long before his arrival to succeed the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Norwegian's appointment itself a sign of sentimentality and limited ambition, phrases that would never see the light of day at Manchester City and Liverpool as they streak so far ahead of United.

Will Thomas Tuchel feature in United's thoughts amid the turmoil at Chelsea? If not, he should. Mauricio Pochettino's reputation took a hit with Paris St-Germain's capitulation at Real Madrid while Ten Hag's Ajax were shocked by Benfica.

Too many players seem discontented or not good enough. Whoever the new manager, he faces a mammoth task.

Edinson Cavani graced Old Trafford with presence in the second half but is playing out time. Will Ronaldo fancy the Europa League for the finale to his magnificent career?

As United flailed, Atletico celebrated. Simeone has done it again. As he did to Liverpool at this stage of the Champions League two years ago.

He sprinted straight down to the Stretford End and off at the final whistle, some Manchester United fans doing themselves no credit whatsoever by hurling drinks and objects at the Argentine.

Simeone seemed spectacularly unconcerned and later emerged smiling in the directors' box posing for pictures with fans, saving a grin of particularly high wattage for a supporter who directed some old-fashioned verbal disapproval in his direction.

Simeone and Atletico go on into the last eight again while Manchester United contemplate a future riddled with uncertainty.

That future starts now. Manchester United's hierarchy must get this right after getting so much wrong.

  • Comment posted by Gandalf, at 23:36 15 Mar

    Where are the headlines about United fans throwing projectiles at the opposing manager?!?

    • Reply posted by DarthVegan77, at 23:43 15 Mar

      DarthVegan77 replied:
      Are the BBC journos afraid to speak out against the man u fans? I’m sure they bring plenty of traffic to the site but their disgusting behaviour at full time should be highlighted and condemned.

  • Comment posted by fatcracker, at 23:34 15 Mar

    Another HYS about the greatest club in the world, bigger than real, Barcelona, Liverpool, Bayern, blah blah, blah, put together, Scholes we are Man U, we can get any manager in the world the arrogance of the club astonishes me!

    • Reply posted by vinylsky99, at 23:40 15 Mar

      vinylsky99 replied:
      He actually said Man United SHOULD be able to get any manager in the world. Big difference.

  • Comment posted by Oddbod, at 23:45 15 Mar

    The Everton of Manchester.

  • Comment posted by Leemondelicious, at 23:40 15 Mar

    How Harry Maguire continues to earn a living as a professional footballer is beyond me. Though there's actually a few in that United side you could say the same for.

    • Reply posted by Navers, at 23:49 15 Mar

      Navers replied:
      Probably pound-for-pound, the worst transfer in Premier League history. Find me another player with such a horrendously poor return. Yes, people may say Fernando Torres when at Chelsea, but he still scored that vital goal that sent Gary Neville to oblivion.

  • Comment posted by Mr Red, at 23:33 15 Mar

    The signing of Ronaldo changed everything at manu. It’s not about if he’s good enough or not, it’s about what his signing did to the team being built.
    A vanity signing with huge consequences. If he does stay beyond the summer, he’ll be on his third manager in 12 months.

    • Reply posted by Big Ernie McCracken, today at 00:05

      Big Ernie McCracken replied:
      They won nothing in the previous 3 seasons before he came, and hardly anything in the 5 years before that either.

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, at 23:36 15 Mar

    Let us all laugh at Manchester United Hahahahahahahhahahahahahahhaaha

    • Reply posted by OM245, today at 00:30

      OM245 replied:
      I get it, butif you're enjoying kicking a kid when they're down it says a lot about you.

      Utd fans out there, hope things don't get worse for your club and you become competitive again, but it's not the worst thing to get knocked out by Atm despite what the tripe on HYD have to say.

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, at 23:43 15 Mar

    They should be forced to play without fans next time they are in Europe after the disgusting scenes at the end.

    • Reply posted by DarthVegan77, at 23:48 15 Mar

      DarthVegan77 replied:
      If they carry on the way they have been you won’t have to force them. Can’t be winning many fans over these days

  • Comment posted by Defeat is inevitable, at 23:36 15 Mar

    BBC journos, more faces than the town hall clock. You were fawning all over them last Saturday

    • Reply posted by vinylsky99, at 23:40 15 Mar

      vinylsky99 replied:
      Really? Because Simon Stone wrote the BBC match report for that and he said 'It also moves them back into the top four and keeps Tottenham in seventh, although Arsenal - two points behind in fifth - remain favourites to clinch the final Champions League berth as they have four games in hand.''.

      I think you've just made this up.

  • Comment posted by Stu Gotz, at 23:30 15 Mar

    Yet another watershed moment. Let it go. Glory days have gone

    • Reply posted by dino murrino, today at 00:08

      dino murrino replied:
      Long gone.

  • Comment posted by James Doo, at 23:42 15 Mar

    The photo of Rangnick (above) wiping a tear away shows both his love of the game and his realisation that his mistake in coming to Utd was colossal.

    • Reply posted by DulwichGooner, today at 00:50

      DulwichGooner replied:
      That's not a tear, he's wiping the sleep from his eyes 😂

  • Comment posted by Navers, at 23:36 15 Mar

    And the bubble for a bang average Manchester United lasted....what? 3 days? Hahahaha.

    • Reply posted by A Matter Of National Security, today at 00:53

      A Matter Of National Security replied:
      That is what they call 'a long period of success for Utd' these days.

  • Comment posted by Kanuk, at 23:48 15 Mar

    In 2018 the Glaziers, Woodward and the board decided that the players would be in control. JM tried to discipline Pogba, Martial and a few more players. JM in my opinion gave up and pushed until he was fired. Now Man U will hire another manager. But it will not matter who they hire, if theY do not allow him to be the BOSS!!!

  • Comment posted by Nick, at 23:49 15 Mar

    10 years on and a billion pounds spent on players and they have actually gone backwards, getting further and further behind. If Klopp or Pep went in now even they wouldn't be able to turn this brightly painted but empty oil tanker around in less than 3 years.

    • Reply posted by 2D, at 23:57 15 Mar

      2D replied:
      Honestly
      You’re wrong

      If Klopp or Guardiola went into Man Utd now…with the spending power of Man Utd (most expensive ever PL squad!)

      They would have a plan & be moving on 5-6 players in June alone, maybe even more!

  • Comment posted by MarkyBoy, at 23:36 15 Mar

    Not many are surprised at the result. Man U achieving at about the level they are, not top class, not total rubbish either.

    • Reply posted by airwolf, today at 00:20

      airwolf replied:
      ...i think they did pretty well to get this far.

  • Comment posted by FootballKing, at 23:37 15 Mar

    Maybe the next chant at Old Trafford should be “Don’t cry for me Argentina “.

    Pernandes should be the soloist

  • Comment posted by WhySoSerious, at 23:39 15 Mar

    All the gear, no idea......

    • Reply posted by tooooooooonnnn, today at 00:07

      tooooooooonnnn replied:
      Hahaha

  • Comment posted by Jim Morrison, at 23:35 15 Mar

    Harry macguire has all the appearance and presence of a clumsy oversized fairy farmer. He is just a hunka hunka burning love as old Elvis would say

    • Reply posted by Jim Morrison, at 23:36 15 Mar

      Jim Morrison replied:
      Dairy farmer

  • Comment posted by Stu Gotz, at 23:32 15 Mar

    This article has been sponsored by comic relief. Funny 😁

  • Comment posted by 2 cents, at 23:34 15 Mar

    Disgraceful MANU. Completely out played.

    • Reply posted by Eatonsno6, today at 00:29

      Eatonsno6 replied:
      How they only lost 1 -0, had 60% possession, the weak referee unfortunately had no idea he was being conned by the Atletico manager and players.
      If that’s the level of football you want to watch I feel sorry for you

  • Comment posted by Daydaboi, at 23:38 15 Mar

    There absolutely rotten

    • Reply posted by dino murrino, today at 00:12

      dino murrino replied:
      They're absolutely rotten. If you are going to put the boot in, spell correctly, otherwise you are rotten.

