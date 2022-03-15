Last updated on .From the section European Football

Darwin Nunez has scored four Champions League goals this season;

Darwin Nunez scored the winner as Benfica beat Ajax in Amsterdam to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

After an entertaining first leg ended 2-2 in Lisbon, the return was far tighter and the visitors had done little to threaten before Nunez struck.

The Uruguayan beat Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana to head in a whipped free-kick with 13 minutes to go.

Ajax dominated and Sebastien Haller had the ball in the net early on, but Dusan Tadic was offside in the build-up.

More to follow.