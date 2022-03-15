Champions League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
AjaxAjax0BenficaBenfica1

Ajax 0-1 Benfica (2-3 agg): Darwin Nunez heads winner for visitors

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments24

Darwin Nunez
Darwin Nunez has scored four Champions League goals this season;

Darwin Nunez scored the winner as Benfica beat Ajax in Amsterdam to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

After an entertaining first leg ended 2-2 in Lisbon, the return was far tighter and the visitors had done little to threaten before Nunez struck.

The Uruguayan beat Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana to head in a whipped free-kick with 13 minutes to go.

Ajax dominated and Sebastien Haller had the ball in the net early on, but Dusan Tadic was offside in the build-up.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Ajax

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 24Onana
  • 12Mazraoui
  • 2TimberBooked at 83minsSubstituted forKudusat 90+6'minutes
  • 21Martínez
  • 17BlindBooked at 90mins
  • 8GravenberchBooked at 90mins
  • 4ÁlvarezSubstituted forBrobbeyat 81'minutes
  • 11dos Santos
  • 23BerghuisSubstituted forKlaassenat 81'minutes
  • 10Tadic
  • 22Haller

Substitutes

  • 3Schuurs
  • 6Klaassen
  • 9Pereira da Silva
  • 15Rensch
  • 18Brobbey
  • 19Labyad
  • 20Kudus
  • 25Taylor
  • 30Daramy
  • 31Tagliafico
  • 33Tyton
  • 51Setford

Benfica

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 99Vlachodimos
  • 2JuniorSubstituted forLazaroat 90+1'minutes
  • 30Otamendi
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 3Grimaldo
  • 49TaarabtSubstituted forMeitéat 45'minutes
  • 28Weigl
  • 27Ferreira Silva
  • 88Matias RamosBooked at 67minsSubstituted forGoncalves Bernardoat 90+1'minutes
  • 7Sousa SoaresSubstituted forYaremchukat 72'minutes
  • 9NúñezSubstituted forCupido Goncalvesat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Meité
  • 15Yaremchuk
  • 17Cupido Goncalves
  • 20João Mário
  • 22Lazaro
  • 23Radonjic
  • 31Bastião Dias
  • 34Magalhães de Almeida
  • 39Pereira Araújo
  • 55Goncalves Bernardo
  • 77Aleixo Leite
  • 91Rodrigues da Silva
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande

Match Stats

Home TeamAjaxAway TeamBenfica
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home16
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home10
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ajax 0, Benfica 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ajax 0, Benfica 1.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Ajax. Dusan Tadic tries a through ball, but Brian Brobbey is caught offside.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Ajax. Mohammed Kudus replaces Jurriën Timber.

  5. Booking

    Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Booking

    Daley Blind (Ajax) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax).

  8. Post update

    Roman Yaremchuk (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Dangerous play by Jurriën Timber (Ajax).

  10. Post update

    Julian Weigl (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Benfica. Valentino Lazaro replaces Gilberto because of an injury.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Benfica. Paulo Bernardo replaces Gonçalo Ramos.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sébastien Haller (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Noussair Mazraoui with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Ajax. Daley Blind tries a through ball, but Brian Brobbey is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Lisandro Martínez (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Soualiho Meité (Benfica).

  17. Post update

    Brian Brobbey (Ajax) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica).

  19. Booking

    Jurriën Timber (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jurriën Timber (Ajax).

Comments

Join the conversation

23 comments

  • Comment posted by ViceCompany, today at 22:07

    Well Benfica. You've done better than PSG 😂

  • Comment posted by Mad World, today at 22:06

    Looks like Ten Hag is exactly at the right level for Man United

  • Comment posted by RR, today at 22:06

    Well done Benfica didn't expect you to go through against an Ajax team who won all their group games

  • Comment posted by Wibble, today at 22:06

    There's Man City's quarter final opponent then.

    I guarantee it.

  • Comment posted by for11, today at 22:06

    No Hys on the BBC faves ??

  • Comment posted by maythe4thbewithyou, today at 22:06

    Season over the whole of the UK celebrating

  • Comment posted by stoodstill, today at 22:05

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 22:05

    man utd go out whining and crying. love to see it. now hopefully robbie savage doesnt commentate another champions league game this season

  • Comment posted by SouthAfricaRWCChamps, today at 22:05

    Great win Benfica. Why has comments for man u not opened yet!!

  • Comment posted by 6 times, today at 22:05

    Great scenes at Old Trafford

  • Comment posted by me who knows you know, today at 22:05

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by man u fan, today at 22:05

    Unlucky Ajax but well played to benfica

  • Comment posted by Pen Factory, today at 22:05

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by maythe4thbewithyou, today at 22:05

    Loud cheer heard around the UK,what happened 🤪

    • Reply posted by eshrenno, today at 22:06

      eshrenno replied:
      Haha classic 😂

  • Comment posted by eshrenno, today at 22:05

    Seriously bbc a hys on 2 foreign teams 😂😂 afraid of Man U fans getting laughted at 😂😂

  • Comment posted by Burnbrae, today at 22:05

    BBC Salford not putting up a talk board for ManU getting schooled in the CL is highly laughable and predictable.

    Oh... and well done Benfica!

  • Comment posted by JJM, today at 22:04

    That’s a great result for Benfica. Never easy beating Ajax especially at home.

  • Comment posted by man u fan, today at 22:04

    Open the have your say in the Man U game

  • Comment posted by purple wheelie bin, today at 22:04

    Man Utd season over ha ha ha !

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:04

    Well guys i was not expecting that result. But well done to Benfica

