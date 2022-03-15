Match ends, Ajax 0, Benfica 1.
Darwin Nunez scored the winner as Benfica beat Ajax in Amsterdam to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.
After an entertaining first leg ended 2-2 in Lisbon, the return was far tighter and the visitors had done little to threaten before Nunez struck.
The Uruguayan beat Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana to head in a whipped free-kick with 13 minutes to go.
Ajax dominated and Sebastien Haller had the ball in the net early on, but Dusan Tadic was offside in the build-up.
Line-ups
Ajax
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 24Onana
- 12Mazraoui
- 2TimberBooked at 83minsSubstituted forKudusat 90+6'minutes
- 21Martínez
- 17BlindBooked at 90mins
- 8GravenberchBooked at 90mins
- 4ÁlvarezSubstituted forBrobbeyat 81'minutes
- 11dos Santos
- 23BerghuisSubstituted forKlaassenat 81'minutes
- 10Tadic
- 22Haller
Substitutes
- 3Schuurs
- 6Klaassen
- 9Pereira da Silva
- 15Rensch
- 18Brobbey
- 19Labyad
- 20Kudus
- 25Taylor
- 30Daramy
- 31Tagliafico
- 33Tyton
- 51Setford
Benfica
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 99Vlachodimos
- 2JuniorSubstituted forLazaroat 90+1'minutes
- 30Otamendi
- 5Vertonghen
- 3Grimaldo
- 49TaarabtSubstituted forMeitéat 45'minutes
- 28Weigl
- 27Ferreira Silva
- 88Matias RamosBooked at 67minsSubstituted forGoncalves Bernardoat 90+1'minutes
- 7Sousa SoaresSubstituted forYaremchukat 72'minutes
- 9NúñezSubstituted forCupido Goncalvesat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Meité
- 15Yaremchuk
- 17Cupido Goncalves
- 20João Mário
- 22Lazaro
- 23Radonjic
- 31Bastião Dias
- 34Magalhães de Almeida
- 39Pereira Araújo
- 55Goncalves Bernardo
- 77Aleixo Leite
- 91Rodrigues da Silva
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ajax 0, Benfica 1.
Post update
Offside, Ajax. Dusan Tadic tries a through ball, but Brian Brobbey is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Mohammed Kudus replaces Jurriën Timber.
Booking
Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Daley Blind (Ajax) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax).
Post update
Roman Yaremchuk (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Dangerous play by Jurriën Timber (Ajax).
Post update
Julian Weigl (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Valentino Lazaro replaces Gilberto because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica. Paulo Bernardo replaces Gonçalo Ramos.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sébastien Haller (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Noussair Mazraoui with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Ajax. Daley Blind tries a through ball, but Brian Brobbey is caught offside.
Post update
Lisandro Martínez (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Soualiho Meité (Benfica).
Post update
Brian Brobbey (Ajax) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica).
Booking
Jurriën Timber (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Jurriën Timber (Ajax).
