Derby County line up for the 1972-73 season with the Football League First Division trophy they won on 8 May 1972

It is 50 years since Derby County won the Football League title for the first time under legendary manager Brian Clough.

The Rams finished a point clear of Leeds United, Liverpool and Manchester City.

And they famously won the title a week after playing their final game of the season - after Leeds lost at Wolves and Liverpool could only draw at Arsenal on Monday, 8 May 1972.

The decades since have been a rollercoaster for Derby fans as they slipped down to the Third Division in the 1980s, while more recently bouncing between the top flight and second tier, and in the past 12 months have seen the future of the club cast into doubt with months in administration.

There have been countless memories made along the way, with plenty of players entering Rams folklore.

But who have been the best Derby players of the past 50 years? We have compiled a list of the club's players of the year since that title win and divided them as far as possible into decades.

2010 to present day

2021 - Graeme Shinnie: Midfielder who was signed on a free transfer from Aberdeen in 2019 and spent two-and-a-half years with the club before having to be sold to Wigan in January to raise funds as Derby went into administration.

2020 - Matthew Clarke: Central defender who won the player of the year award while on loan with the Rams from Brighton & Hove Albion. Returned for a second loan spell the following season.

2019 - Fikayo Tomori: Defender Tomori, who is now with AC Milan, was on loan from Chelsea when he won the award. Part of the team that lost to Aston Villa in the 2019 Championship play-off final.

2018 - Matej Vydra: Czech Republic international striker who joined Derby from Watford for £8m and scored 22 goals in the 2017-18 season, which saw him awarded the EFL Golden Boot award for the Championship.

2017 - Scott Carson: Joined Derby from Wigan in 2015 and is seen as the Rams' best goalkeeper since Mart Poom.

2016 and 2013 - Richard Keogh: The only player from the 21st century to be in the top 20 appearance-makers for the Rams. The central defender was controversially sacked by Derby in 2019 after being injured in a car accident but successfully appealed against the decision and won a £2m payout.

2015 - Will Hughes: Midfielder who made his debut for Derby whilst still studying at Repton School. Considered to be one of the best players to graduate from Derby's academy. Sold to Watford for about £7m in 2017.

2014 and 2012 - Craig Bryson: Another hugely popular player with the Derby fans. Scored a hat-trick against Nottingham Forest in a 5-0 thrashing of the Rams' local rivals in March 2014.

2011 - John Brayford: Joined from Crewe Alexandra in 2010 before being sold to Cardiff City for more than £1m in 2013.

2010 - Shaun Barker: Signed by Nigel Clough from Blackpool in 2009, midfielder Barker proved to be a popular player in a struggling Derby team. His Rams career was ended by a horrific injury in March 2012.

The 2000s

2009 - Rob Hulse: Joined Derby from Sheffield United in 2008 and was the club's leading goalscorer for two seasons during his time with the Rams.

2008: Derby's fans awarded themselves player of the year as the Rams were relegated from the Premier League with the lowest points total in the league's history.

2007 - Steve Howard: Another fans' favourite as the striker's goals in the 2006-07 season were the backbone of Derby's promotion to the Premier League, beating West Brom at Wembley in the Championship play-off final.

2006 - Tommy Smith: Joined Derby from Sunderland and spent two seasons with the Rams before being sold to Watford.

2005 - Inigo Idiakez: Signed by George Burley in 2004, cultured Spanish midfielder Idiakez became known for his free-kicks that often led to goals. After moving to Southampton, he missed a penalty in a Championship play-off semi-final shootout against Derby at Pride Park that sent the Rams to Wembley in 2007.

2004 - Youl Mawene: The French defender spent four years with Derby and ironically left the club in the year he was voted player of the year.

2003 - Georgi Kinkladze: A mercurial Georgian midfield player who made his name at Manchester City. He joined Derby for a club record £3m in 2000 following a loan spell.

2002 - Danny Higginbotham: Left-footed defender signed by Jim Smith from Manchester United for £2m.

2001 - Chris Riggott: Derby born and bred, central defender Riggott made his debut for the Rams while still at school.

2000 - Mart Poom: Considered to be one of the best ever goalkeepers to play for Derby, the Estonia international made his debut in a famous 3-2 win at Manchester United in 1997. After leaving the Rams, he scored a headed goal for Sunderland at Pride Park.

The 1990s

1999 - Jacob Laursen: The Denmark international defender joined Derby from Silkeborg in 1996 and spent four years with the Rams. Famously scored a free-kick against his fellow Dane Peter Schmeichel in a game against Manchester United.

1998 - Francesco Baiano: Signed by Jim Smith from Fiorentina in the summer of 1997, the diminutive Italian forward scored 13 goals in his first season with the Rams.

1997 - Chris Powell: Signed from Southend United in March 1996, with Derby on their way to promotion to the Premier League. The left-back was hugely popular with Rams supporters.

1996 - Dean Yates: Defender who made his name at Notts County before being signed by Roy McFarland, and was named player of the year as Derby were promoted to the Premier League under Jim Smith.

1995 - Craig Short: A powerful central defender who was a club record signing from Notts County for £2.5m.

1994 - Martin Taylor: Signed from non-league football, Taylor was at the peak of his goalkeeping career when he suffered a broken leg in a league game at Southend United. An ever-present in the 1993-94 season when he was named player of the year.

1993 - Marco Gabbiadini: Signed from Crystal Palace for £1m in 1992, former Sunderland striker Gabbiadini eventually tasted success when Derby were promoted to the Premier League in 1996.

1992 - Ted McMinn: A hugely popular player in his six years with Derby and marked his debut with a goal against Manchester United. A knee injury wrecked the winger's chances of a Scotland call-up.

1991 - Dean Saunders: Derby's first million-pound signing when he joined from Oxford United in 1988. The Wales international scored twice on his Rams debut and was leading goalscorer in each of his three seasons with the club.

1990 - Mark Wright: Joined Derby from Southampton and became an integral part of the team that finished fifth in the First Division in 1989. The central defender was part of the England team that reached the semi-finals of the 1990 World Cup. Controversially sold to Liverpool in 1991.

The 1980s

1988 - Michael Forsyth: Joined Derby from West Bromwich Albion in 1986 and was part of the team promoted to the First Division in May 1987. The defender is 12th on the Rams' all-time appearance list.

1987 - Geraint Williams: Signed from Bristol Rovers in March 1985, the Wales international midfielder was a key part of the team that were promoted in 1986 and 1987.

1986 - Ross MacLaren: Midfielder who joined Derby from Shrewsbury Town in 1985 and was an ever-present in the promotion years of 1986 and 1987.

1985 - Bobby Davison: Signed from Halifax Town in 1982, the striker's goals were significant in Derby's successive promotions in 1986 and 1987.

1984 - Archie Gemmill: Scotland international midfielder who joined Derby from Preston in 1970 and was twice a First Division title winner before being reunited with Brian Clough at Nottingham Forest in 1977. Returned to Derby in 1982 for a second spell.

1983 - Steve Cherry: A former apprentice with the Rams, the goalkeeper was voted player of the year at the end of a season where Derby pulled off 'the Great Escape' by avoiding relegation from the Second Division.

1982 and 1980 - Steve Buckley: Defender who joined Derby from Luton Town in 1977 and spent nine years with the Rams.

1981 - Roger Jones: Spent just one season with the Rams but the goalkeeper took the player of the year honour in the 1980-81 season.

The 1970s

1979 - Steve Powell: Made his debut for Derby just over a month after his 16th birthday, while still at Bemrose School. Spent 13 years with the Rams. The midfielder is 10th in the all-time appearance list.

1978 - David Langan: Joined Derby from Irish club Cherry Orchard, making his debut in 1977. The full-back went on to win 28 caps for the Republic of Ireland.

1977 - Leighton James: The Wales international winger joined the Rams from Burnley for a then record fee of £310,000.

1976 - Charlie George: Joined Derby in the summer of 1975 and went from Arsenal villain to Rams favourite in his first appearance for the club in that year's Charity Shield win over West Ham. The forward famously scored a European Cup hat-trick against Real Madrid.

1975 - Peter Daniel: Defender who spent 13 years at Derby and deputised for the injured Roy McFarland during the 1974-75 Championship-winning season.

1974 - Ron Webster: Derby born and bred right-back who is second on the club's all-time appearance list, making 530 outings for the club.

1973 - Kevin Hector: Striker Hector joined Derby from Bradford Park Avenue in 1966. He is top of the Rams' all-time appearance makers list, with 589 in all competitions, and second on the club's list of all-time goalscorers, netting 201 times.

1972 - Colin Todd: Central defender Todd joined Derby from Sunderland for a then British record fee of £175,000 in February 1971. Voted Professional Footballers' Association player of the year in 1975.

Pen pics by former BBC Radio Derby sports editor Colin Gibson from 'Derby County: A complete record'.