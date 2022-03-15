Last updated on .From the section European Football

Paulo Dybala has scored 12 goals for Juventus this season but has not played since being substituted during a 1-1 draw against Torino on 18 February

Paulo Dybala, Giorgio Chiellini and Federico Bernadeschi are set to return from injury for the second leg of Juventus' last-16 Champions League tie against Villarreal.

They all missed the 1-1 first-leg draw in Spain, when Dani Parejo equalised Dusan Vlahovic's early opener for Juve.

Massimiliano Allegri believes the trio could give Juventus the edge, even if none are fit enough to start.

"Substitutions will be crucial," said the Juventus boss.

"Chiellini, Dybala and Bernardeschi don't have 90 minutes in their legs so they can be quality substitutions for us."

Villarreal boss Unai Emery is assessing the fitness of his own key striker, Spain international Gerard Moreno, who has been out since early February with a calf injury.

The former Arsenal and Paris St-Germain manager is keen to establish Villarreal as a Champions League club after guiding them to victory over Manchester United in the Europa League final last season - his fourth victory as manager in the competition.

"We don't want Villarreal to be something ephemeral in the Champions League, we want to be here to stay," he said.

"Winning against a club like Juventus means the opportunity to keep competing at the European level. We want to build around defined structures so we can stay here long-term... It's wonderful to be in the Champions League and we don't want to leave."