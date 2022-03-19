Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

There's no Amy Irons this week, but can her BBC Scotland's The Nine colleague Laura McGhie get the better of the pundits in her place?

Allan Preston is the one taking on the challenge of forecasting the outcomes of the weekend's Scottish Premiership games. A correct score is worth 40 points, with a correct result worth 10.

All games at 15:00 GMT on Saturday unless stated

Aberdeen v Hibernian

Laura's prediction: 2-2

Allan's prediction: 1-1

Celtic v Ross County

Laura's prediction: 2-0

Allan's prediction: 2-0

Hearts v Livingston

Laura's prediction: 1-0

Allan's prediction: 2-0

St Johnstone v Motherwell

Laura's prediction: 1-2

Allan's prediction: 1-1

St Mirren v Dundee United

Laura's prediction: 0-2

Allan's prediction: 1-1

Dundee v Rangers (Sun, 12:00)

Laura's prediction: 0-3

Allan's prediction: 0-3

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

Pundit Score Chris Iwelumo 170 & 50 Neil Alexander 100 Richard Foster 80 & 50 Kris Doolan 80 Richard Gordon 70 Stuart Kettlewell 70 Craig Levein 70 Rory Loy 70 & 60 James McFadden 70 Michael Stewart 70 Charlie Adam 60 Tam Cowan 60 Julie Fleeting 60 Stuart Cosgrove 50 Mark Hateley 50 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40 & 20 Kenny Miller 40 Steven Thompson 40 Rachel Corsie 30 Allan Preston 30 Craig Easton 20 Marvin Bartley 10 Derek Ferguson 10

Total scores Amy 1310 Pundits 1530