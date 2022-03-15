Steve Morison is a former Wales international striker

Cardiff City boss Steve Morison says he wants a squad with more balance next season, even though he intends to build around a core of academy graduates.

Cardiff have a squad filled with young players and players over 30, with only a handful of players in their mid-20s.

Several of the more senior players at the club are out of contract at the end of this campaign.

"There will still be a mixture, it will just be different to how the squad is now," Morrison explained.

Morison, who took over after serving as Cardiff's under-23s boss, says a core group of young players will need a good blend of ages to complement them.

Youngsters Isaak Davies and Oliver Denham have recently signed new deals with the Bluebirds, who now feature a core group of homegrown players such as Rubin Colwill, Mark Harris and Joel Bagan.

"The market we have looked [into] for the loan players, they are younger players, and we want a core group from the academy, which we have got here," Morison told BBC Sport Wales.

"But they still need to work incredibly hard to make themselves stalwarts to be picked in the team.

"We need to bridge the gap. We need a more blended group. We need to have a few older heads.

"Perry (Ng) is the only one who is actually in the middle ages. You go top end and then we go really young. We need to bridge the gap of the whole squad.

"That's what we will be looking to do, have a more blended group, which will really help the younger players at the bottom end to develop at the right time and not to have too much pressure on them."

Cardiff have 10 senior players out of contract at the end of the season, but Morison says no contract talks have begun, with decisions on who is retained to be discussed.

"There are lots of factors," Morison said.

"It will be mine and the staff's decisions on some things.

"The board will have a say in that, there will be financial implications. We will be working on a different monetary scale to what we have previously.

"There are players who have aspirations elsewhere and they are entitled to that as well.

"There will be some which will be taken completely out of our hands because players will walk in and say they want to go elsewhere."

Morison says he is fully focused on finishing as high as possible this season ahead of the visit of Stoke City to the Welsh capital on Wednesday, 16 March.

"We are not here to drift and roll into next season," he added.

"What happens on the pitch isn't based around what's going to go on next season. I want us to try and win games of football as well. That's our focus."