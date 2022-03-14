Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers' men's and women's first-team players have contributed to the £72,000 donation

Rangers' first-team players, management and directors will donate a minimum of £72,000 in support of Ukraine following the invasion of Russia.

The donation is in addition to a £15,000 contribution made by the club's charity foundation earlier this month.

Celtic's charitable organisation pledged its support by donating £10,000 in aid of Ukrainian refugees last week.

Meanwhile, the Scottish FA will use March's friendly with Poland to raise funds for Unicef's response.

The game will take place at Hampden next Thursday instead of Scotland's postponed World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine, with £10 from each ticket sold being donated.

In response to Rangers' contribution, Ibrox boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst said: "The conflict is causing so much hurt to so many people who are losing loved ones, fleeing their homes and trying to find safety.

"We hope that by donating some of our wages from March, we can play a small part in the wider efforts of helping the people most affected."

"As a squad we believed it was important to do what we can to help support the many children and their families that are in need in Ukraine," captain James Tavernier added.

"We are fortunate to be in a position to be able to support this appeal and hope it can go a small way in allowing these charities to continue their vital work."