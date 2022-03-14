Last updated on .From the section Football

Christian Eriksen is in Denmark's squad for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest playing for his country at Euro 2020 last summer.

The 30-year-old was fitted with an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator - a type of pacemaker - after his cardiac arrest against Finland.

The playmaker joined Premier League side Brentford in January.

Eriksen made his first appearance for the club as a substitute against Newcastle United on 26 February.

