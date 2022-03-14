Nathan Patterson, far right, has played just one half of first-team football since moving to Everton

Scotland may be facing a three-month wait before their eagerly awaited World Cup play-off semi-final, but Steve Clarke will have plenty to ponder in the coming days and weeks.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has rightly delayed the latter's Hampden date with the Scots until June after Fifa granted a request to push back the fixture.

Instead of gearing up for that, the Scotland boss will name his squad on Tuesday to face Poland and then either Austria or Wales in friendlies later this month, in what will be the final dress rehearsal before facing Ukraine.

So what questions may be answered in the upcoming two matches, and what do we know already about this Scotland group?

Question mark over right back?

Motherwell captain Stephen O'Donnell was an inspiration for Scotland in the draw with England at Wembley last summer at Euro 2020, and so often he's been Clarke's go-to man at right-back.

But the defender, who has 24 caps to his name, has been part of a Well backline which has struggled for form, clean sheets and victories, with the Fir Park skipper's side not winning in the league since Boxing Day.

Nathan Patterson has been a revelation on the right side of Scotland's defence, accumulating six caps, a goal and an appearance at the Euros for the national side. However, he has only played 45 minutes of first-team football since moving to Everton.

This isn't likely to overly worry Clarke, as he's never been apprehensive about throwing fellow performance school graduate Billy Gilmour into his sides despite a lack of game time. But should he waver, is there a realistic alternative who is yet to be tested?

Aaron Hickey has reportedly turned down Under-21 call ups, but when you're starting every week in Serie A, you have to imagine a first-team appearance is what he's targeting.

The "is he a left-back or a right-back?" debate has been a contentious topic for many of the Tartan Army, could they be about to get an answer?

This may also be the time for Anthony Ralston, who has shone for Celtic this season, to build on his one cap garnered last year.

Aaron Hickey, far left, has been rumoured to be on the radar of Manchester City on the back of his Serie A showings

Tough at the top?

With Hibs confirming striker Kevin Nisbet is set to miss at least seven months of football after damaging knee ligaments, and Lyndon Dykes having not played for a month at Queens Park Rangers, at least one new attacker is likely to come into the national set-up.

Jacob Brown is the latest attacking option to join up with the squad, with Clarke in the stands to watch him notch his 10th goal of the season for Stoke City at the weekend.

Ross Stewart, or the 'Loch Ness Drogba' as he is known to some, may well be on a long list thanks to his 22 goals and three assists in 37 League One appearances this season at Sunderland.

The former Kilwinning Rangers man admitted a Scotland call-up would be a "surreal" experience for him, telling BBC Scotland his improbable route in football would make it all the more special.

Ross Stewart has scored 22 goals this term for Sunderland

Ryan Gauld is always high on the list of fans' wishes and the MLS season is back up and running as of just last month. While he may not fit in the jigsaw puzzle as a traditional attacker, he's certainly a player who would add firepower, creativity and perhaps settle another Tartan Army debate.

A more recognised shout currently playing his football up here? Tony Watt thrust himself into the spotlight at Motherwell as he blazed his way to the top of the pre-Christmas Premiership scoring charts. However, with just one goal in his last 11 outings, coupled with a recent injury, his inclusion may be in the "unlikely" category.

Livingston's Bruce Anderson, with 11 Premiership goals to his name, may also be an outside shout.

If it isn't broken, don't fix it

The upcoming two games may be inconsequential in a competitive sense, but Clarke and his team will be using the games as dress rehearsals to fine-tune this side ahead of the play-off game when it comes around.

He's never been a manager to rip up the team sheet and start afresh, and it is a pretty safe bet this will be a time for tinkering, not tearing apart.

Scotland have won their last five matches, averaging 1.6 goals and keeping four clean sheets.

Being able to continue to build that momentum and continuity could be key to bringing Qatar that one step closer.