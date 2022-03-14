Spanish La Liga
MallorcaMallorca0Real MadridReal Madrid3

Mallorca 0-3 Real Madrid: Karim Benzema scores two as Real move 10 points clear

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Karim Benzema
Karim Benzema has scored 32 goals this season in all competitions, equalling his best goalscoring record in a single campaign with Real Madrid when he scored 32 goals in 2011-12

Real Madrid moved 10 points clear at the top of La Liga thanks to a comfortable away victory at Mallorca.

Following a goalless first half, Vinicius Jr scored 10 minutes after the restart, converting a pass from Karim Benzema to put Real ahead.

Benzema, who scored a hat-trick as Real beat Paris St-Germain 3-1 to seal a 3-2 aggregate win in the Champions League last 16, then scored twice himself.

He converted a penalty after Vinicius had been fouled and headed in a third.

When it was goalless, Mallorca came close to taking the lead but Pablo Maffeo's shot came back off the upright.

Real are 10 points clear of Sevilla with 10 La Liga games left for both sides, with arch-rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in third and fourth respectively, both a further five points behind.

On Sunday, Real face Barcelona in El Clasico at the Bernabeu.

Atletico, who face Manchester United in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at Old Trafford on Tuesday after a 1-1 draw in Spain, won the Spanish title last season, finishing two points ahead of Real.

Zinedine Zidane resigned as manager at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, before Carlo Ancelotti left Everton to return to Real after a spell in charge between 2013-15.

Despite winning the Champions League and World Club Cup in that first period with the club, Ancelotti failed to win La Liga, but is now in a very strong position to take Real to what would be their 35th Spanish title.

Line-ups

Mallorca

Formation 4-4-2

  • 25Rico
  • 15MaffeoBooked at 76mins
  • 24Valjent
  • 21RaílloBooked at 69mins
  • 3Oliván
  • 14Rodríguez VázquezSubstituted forNdiayeat 79'minutes
  • 12BabaSubstituted forGrenierat 86'minutes
  • 10SánchezSubstituted forSevillaat 68'minutes
  • 17KuboSubstituted forLeeat 78'minutes
  • 7Muriqi
  • 22RodríguezBooked at 30minsSubstituted forPratsat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2González
  • 5Russo
  • 6Grenier
  • 8Sevilla
  • 9Prats
  • 18Costa
  • 19Lee
  • 20Sedlar
  • 23Ndiaye
  • 26Niño
  • 31Román Riquelme
  • 34Llabrés Expósito

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 17VázquezBooked at 52minsSubstituted forCarvajalat 70'minutes
  • 6Nacho
  • 4Alaba
  • 23MendySubstituted forMarceloat 80'minutes
  • 15ValverdeBooked at 17minsSubstituted forModricat 60'minutes
  • 14CasemiroSubstituted forCamavingaat 61'minutes
  • 8Kroos
  • 21RodrygoSubstituted forAsensioat 71'minutes
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forat 86'minutes
  • 20Vinícius JúniorBooked at 30mins

Substitutes

  • 2Carvajal
  • 5Vallejo
  • 7E Hazard
  • 10Modric
  • 11Asensio
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 18Bale
  • 19Ceballos
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 25Camavinga
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez
Attendance:
17,191

Match Stats

Home TeamMallorcaAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home14
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Mallorca 0, Real Madrid 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Mallorca 0, Real Madrid 3.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Clément Grenier.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Eduardo Camavinga tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Abdón Prats.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lee Kang-In (Mallorca) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vedat Muriqi.

  8. Post update

    Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Amath Ndiaye (Mallorca).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Abdón Prats (Mallorca) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Brian Oliván with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lee Kang-In (Mallorca) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Pablo Maffeo with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Mallorca. Conceded by Toni Kroos.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lee Kang-In (Mallorca) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Amath Ndiaye.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Mallorca. Clément Grenier replaces Iddrisu Baba.

  16. Post update

    Karim Benzema went off injured after Real Madrid had used all subs.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Mallorca 0, Real Madrid 3. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Marcelo with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Martin Valjent.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Maffeo with a cross.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Marcelo replaces Ferland Mendy because of an injury.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid28206259213866
2Sevilla281511240192156
3Barcelona27149452292351
4Atl Madrid28156752361651
5Real Betis28154950351549
6Real Sociedad2813872929047
7Villarreal28129748262245
8Ath Bilbao28101083227540
9Valencia2891094143-237
10Celta Vigo2898113332135
11Osasuna2898112635-935
12Espanyol2889113441-733
13Rayo Vallecano2795132933-432
14Elche2888123039-932
15Getafe28610122632-628
16Mallorca2868142648-2226
17Granada28510132844-1625
18Cádiz28412122441-1724
19Alavés2857162145-2422
20Levante28310153055-2519
View full Spanish La Liga table

