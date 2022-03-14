Last updated on .From the section European Football

Karim Benzema has scored 32 goals this season in all competitions, equalling his best goalscoring record in a single campaign with Real Madrid when he scored 32 goals in 2011-12

Real Madrid moved 10 points clear at the top of La Liga thanks to a comfortable away victory at Mallorca.

Following a goalless first half, Vinicius Jr scored 10 minutes after the restart, converting a pass from Karim Benzema to put Real ahead.

Benzema, who scored a hat-trick as Real beat Paris St-Germain 3-1 to seal a 3-2 aggregate win in the Champions League last 16, then scored twice himself.

He converted a penalty after Vinicius had been fouled and headed in a third.

When it was goalless, Mallorca came close to taking the lead but Pablo Maffeo's shot came back off the upright.

Real are 10 points clear of Sevilla with 10 La Liga games left for both sides, with arch-rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in third and fourth respectively, both a further five points behind.

On Sunday, Real face Barcelona in El Clasico at the Bernabeu.

Atletico, who face Manchester United in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at Old Trafford on Tuesday after a 1-1 draw in Spain, won the Spanish title last season, finishing two points ahead of Real.

Zinedine Zidane resigned as manager at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, before Carlo Ancelotti left Everton to return to Real after a spell in charge between 2013-15.

Despite winning the Champions League and World Club Cup in that first period with the club, Ancelotti failed to win La Liga, but is now in a very strong position to take Real to what would be their 35th Spanish title.