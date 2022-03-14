Last updated on .From the section Irish

Jamie McGonigle netted his third and fourth goals of the season

Jamie McGonigle scored twice as unbeaten Derry City continued their strong start to the League of Ireland season with a 2-0 victory over Drogheda United at the Brandywell.

McGonigle fired home an early opener on three minutes from inside the area.

The former Crusaders and Coleraine striker doubled his tally with a close-range finish on 64 minutes.

However Derry lost Michael Duffy to injury just 10 minutes after making his Brandywell return.

Ruaidhri Higgins' side sit third in the table, one point behind St Patrick's Athletic but with a game in hand.

Sligo Rovers are level on points with Derry in second place but are two ahead of goal difference thanks to a 3-1 victory over Finn Harps.

After early chances for Drogheda duo Dayle Rooney and Sean Roughan, both saved by Brian Maher, McGonigle opened the scoring on three minutes with a powerful finish from inside the area.

Joe Thomson and Daniel Lafferty both denied by Sam Long in the Drogheda goal, who lost key midfielder Darragh Markey just before half-time.

Darragh Nugent fired wide of the Derry goal in a rare way attack, and McGonigle missed a chance to double both his and Derry's tally when he rolled the ball wide from Shane McEleney's pass.

The second half was a sluggish affair and McGonigle's second goal was a rare highlight. The forward netted his fourth of the season when he slotted home from close range on 64 minutes to double Derry's advantage after a scrappy passage of play.

The returning Duffy was introduced by Higgins for his second debut at the Brandywell but the winger lasted only 10 minutes when he hobbled off after a tackle by Keith Cowan in a blow for the Candystripes.

Duffy's injury took any remaining flow out of the game but Derry had enough in hand to secure their third win in five matches.

Duffy leaves stadium on crutches

Higgins refused to be drawn on the injury to Duffy, who left the Brandywell on crutches after the tackle by Cowan.

"He has to go and get x-rayed. Hopefully it's only bone bruising and a heavy knock, that's what we are all hoping for.

"If it's anything more then it would be a major blow to Michael and us. We'll see what comes back.

"We wanted to get him on the pitch and get him 25 or 30 minutes to get him up to speed. He's looked really sharp the last week, so hopefully we get some positive news back."

Michael Duffy was injured 10 minutes after coming on as a substitute

After an unbeaten start to the season and three clean sheets in a row, Higgins added the victory sets up a "big game" with leaders St Pat's on Friday night at the Brandywell.

"I thought we were really good for large spells in the first half, the second half maybe not so good.

"We might have got a bit too comfortable within the game but we managed those moments well.

"It's a good win, it's a clean sheet and we've created good chances."