Matt Gill (right), Swansea's technical development coach, is acting as Russell Martin's assistant for the rest of this season after Luke Williams left the Championship club for personal reasons in February.

Swansea City assistant manager Matt Gill says fans' patience will be rewarded over time, but admits the side need to take more risks in attack.

Swansea had only one shot in Saturday's 1-0 Championship defeat at Blackpool, despite enjoying 77% possession.

"I think we all recognise we need to be a little bit more proactive in the final third," Gill explained.

"We probably arrive in the final third more in more control and in good team structure than anyone in the league."

Only five sides in the Championship have scored fewer goals than Swansea this season, but Gill says that is an area the club can improve in the future.

"It's about control for us. We want to control as much of the game as we can. It's a very random game so the more you control it the better," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"Now it is about us adding that final bit. I don't think you can work the other way and concentrate on finishing when you don't know how you will arrive there."

Gill, who arrived with manager Russell Martin at the Liberty Stadium in August, underlined the desire the management team have to return Swansea to the Premier League despite a tough first season.

The Swans reached the play-offs in successive seasons in 2020 and 2021 under former boss Steve Cooper, but are 16th this season, with Martin working with a reduced budget following the end of Swansea's Premier League parachute payments.

"It's a different club now to what it has been previously, and we do have to do things slightly differently," he added.

"That's why their [fans'] patience and support has been so welcomed.

"The support we have had since we arrived has been outstanding.

"That can take you a long way. That patience will hopefully get rewarded over time.

"He's [Martin] made it obvious to everyone, that's [Premier League] where he wants to go with this club."

Swansea are next in league action at Peterborough United on Wednesday, 16 March.