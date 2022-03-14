Last updated on .From the section Football

Wrexham won the FA Trophy in 2013, beating Grimsby on penalties in the final

Wrexham will host National League leaders Stockport County in the FA Trophy semi-finals, with the tie scheduled for Saturday, 2 April.

Wrexham, who sit third in National League, will have their home league game against Weymouth rearranged.

Stockport against Torquay United will also be rescheduled.

National League Bromley host National League North side York City in the other semi-final, with the two winners meeting at Wembley Stadium on 22 May.

James Jones scored the winner at Notts County on Friday, 11 March as Wrexham reached the final four while Stockport won 3-0 at Needham Market.

Bromley beat Solihull Moors 3-1 while York City beat Dagenham & Redbridge 7-6 on penalties after being level at 1-1 after 90 minutes.