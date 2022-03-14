Scott Parker: Bournemouth boss given one-match ban and fine by FA after red card
Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth
Bournemouth manager Scott Parker has been given a one-match touchline ban and fined £2,000 by the Football Association for using abusive language.
Parker admitted using abusive, insulting and improper language in the 90th minute of the 2-1 Championship defeat at Preston on Saturday, 5 March.
The 41-year-old was sent to the stands after Preston's late winner. Parker felt there was a foul in the build-up.
He will watch Tuesday's home game with Reading from the stands.
Victory over the struggling Royals will help the Cherries consolidate second place in the Championship. They are currently two points above third-placed Huddersfield Town with three games in hand.
