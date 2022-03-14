Champions League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
Manchester United v Atletico Madrid: Ralf Rangnick calls for home fans 'to be on top form' in Champions League tie

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo starred withy a hat-trick in Manchester United's win over Tottenham last Saturday
Champions League last 16: Manchester United v Atletico Madrid
Venue: Old Trafford Date: Tuesday, 15 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live. Text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has called for his players and the club's fans "to be on top form" for his side's Champions League game against Atletico Madrid.

Rangnick said "all players" were available for the last 16 second-leg tie, but there was a "small question mark" over the fitness of Luke Shaw.

Left-back Shaw recently tested positive for coronavirus.

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes is back in training after returning a negative Covid test, while fellow midfielder Scott McTominay also trained on Monday having missed United's last game with a calf injury.

Portugal international Fernandes is available to play having missed United's 3-2 victory over Spurs last time out, while Shaw will be assessed ahead of kick-off.

"We want players and supporters to be on top form, like Spurs," said Rangnick.

"They can make it a very special experience for everybody. We have to create those moments."

United last reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League in 2019, where they lost 4-0 on aggregate to Barcelona.

Anthony Elanga, 19, netted a late equaliser for the Old Trafford club in Madrid, cancelling out Joao Felix's opener.

Atletico are on a three-game winning run since drawing with United and are currently fourth in La Liga - 12 points behind leaders Real Madrid having played one game more.

Rangnick 'not worried' about Ronaldo fitness

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick for United against Tottenham in a thriller in the Premier League on Saturday.

And Rangnick is confident the 37-year-old will be able to play two matches in less than 72 hours.

"I'm not worried that he hasn't been able to recover," he added. "He looks after himself. He knows what to do.

"If he can score another three goals, we will see? It is not easy against this team.

"It is not only about Cristiano, it is about the whole team. We have to know what it takes, the rest is about energy.

"It is very important [to score first]. Atletico don't mind the opposition having the ball. If possible, we have to make sure we don't concede at all."

Koke could return for Atletico

Atletico's Yannick Carrasco will miss out through suspension, while Matheus Cunha, Daniel Wass, Sime Vrsaljko and Thomas Lemar remain sidelined through injury.

Skipper Koke returned from a muscle injury on Friday, playing 45 minutes of his side's win over Cadiz and could start at Old Trafford.

Mario Hermoso, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Jose Gimenez are also all in the travelling squad but are doubts with knocks.

