Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Robert Lewandowski scored twice on Poland's last visit to Hampden, a 2-2 draw in Euro 2016 qualifying

Scotland have arranged a friendly with Poland in place of their postponed World Cup play-off semi-final with Ukraine.

The game will be played at Hampden on 24 March, the date of the original tie.

Poland had been scheduled to play Russia on the same evening, but have been given a bye into a final with Czech Republic or Sweden on 29 March.

Russia have been removed from the qualification process after the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Scotland and Ukraine hope to meet in June, with the winners going on to face either Wales or Austria, who meet in Cardiff on 24 March.

Steve Clarke, who is set to name his squad for the forthcoming international break on Tuesday, will then take his side to play another friendly away to the losers of that match on 29 March.

Poland were last in Scotland for a Euro 2016 qualifier, with Robert Lewandowski scoring a last-minute goal in a 2-2 draw in October 2015.

The scoreline was identical when the nations met in Warsaw earlier in the same campaign.

Poland are 28th in the Fifa rankings, 12 places above Scotland.