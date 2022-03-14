Last updated on .From the section Preston

Ryan Ledson (left) last started a game in the 0-0 draw at Millwall on 1 February

Preston North End midfielder Ryan Ledson will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury.

The 24-year-old has been carrying the injury for most of the Championship campaign, but will now have surgery to address the problem.

The plan is to have him back for the start of pre-season in June.

"I couldn't risk Ryan until the end of the season by putting him into a game," Preston manager Ryan Lowe told the club's website external-link .

"I wouldn't have been able to live with myself if he was to take a nasty injury or challenge, and that would be Ryan, so I took it out of his hands."

Ledson has played 24 league games for North End this season, with his last appearance coming off the bench in the 1-1 draw at Coventry City in February.