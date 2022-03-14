Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Sam Nombe moved to Exeter from MK Dons in the summer for an undisclosed fee

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor said he is worried about Sam Nombe after he sustained another hamstring injury.

Nombe missed two months after a similar injury in December and had been eased back into the Exeter side.

"It's a blow. Frankly he's our best centre-forward when he's fully fit," Taylor told BBC Radio Devon.

Nombe had scored nine goals in 21 games for Exeter before injuring his hamstring in December's 2-1 FA Cup win over Cambridge United.

Since then he has featured nine times, starting four games including Salford after playing 85 minutes of the 3-1 win over Swindon Town on Tuesday.

"We've tried to protect him as long as we possibly could," added Taylor.

"It was the right thing to do to start him again today, and for it [his hamstring] to go early on in the game suggests a fatigue and a weakness in that muscle area.

"For a power player like Sam, the hamstring issues are a real worry for myself as it really affects his availability moving forwards."