Oliver Denham made his first senior start for Cardiff City in February's FA Cup tie at Liverpool

Teenage defender Oliver Denham has signed a new two-year contract with Cardiff City which will run until June 2024.

Wales youth international Denham, 19, joined Cardiff's under-23 squad in September 2020, after leaving Manchester United's academy.

He has made two appearances for the senior side, both in cup competitions.

"I'm very happy. It shows all of the hard work since I've been here has paid off," said Denham of his new deal.

"I'm still a young lad and I know I still need to develop. I'm learning every day.

"I'm really excited for the future."

Having made his competitive debut for Cardiff as a substitute in an EFL tie against Brighton in August, Denham made his first start for the club along with fellow teenager Eli King at Anfield in February.

After earning praise for his performance in the 3-1 FA Cup fourth round defeat against Liverpool, the Cheshire-born youngster has been in every matchday squad since, though is yet to make an appearance in the Championship.