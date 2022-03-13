Last updated on .From the section Football

Kieran Mahon's early goal for Guernsey FC proved to be the highlight of a difficult game for the Green Lions

Guernsey FC lost against high-flying opposition for the second time in less than a week as they went down 4-1 at home to third-placed Hanwell Town.

Kieran Mahon gave the hosts a 20th-minute lead as he finished well from Charlton Gauvain's ball.

But two goals in four minutes from Harry Rush saw Hanwell lead 2-1 after half an hour before Guernsey's Ross Allen had a penalty claim waved away.

Late goals from Ogo Obi and Tomasz Siemienczuk sealed Hanwell Town's win.

Guernsey, who were beaten by league leaders Bracknell Town in midweek, are still 14th in Isthmian League South Central.

The Green Lions are nine points above the automatic relegation places and have at least three games in hand on the sides below them.