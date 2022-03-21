League Two
ColchesterColchester United19:45Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Venue: JobServe Community Stadium

Colchester United v Forest Green Rovers

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green361912565323369
2Exeter361713654351964
3Northampton381891145331263
4Bristol Rovers381891153421163
5Tranmere381891144331163
6Newport3817111062491362
7Swindon3817101162481461
8Port Vale361611955361959
9Sutton United3716101155431258
10Mansfield34168104740756
11Salford3614111144331153
12Hartlepool37149143948-951
13Crawley37139154753-648
14Walsall381211154149-847
15Bradford381113144347-446
16Harrogate371111155358-544
17Carlisle371110163350-1743
18Leyton Orient36816124638840
19Rochdale36816124149-840
20Colchester37912163651-1539
21Barrow37813163343-1037
22Stevenage37713173358-2534
23Oldham36710193556-2131
24Scunthorpe38412222668-4224
